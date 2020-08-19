Watch now: Decatur school board considers tentative budget, LGBTQIA concerns

Smith has worked for the Springfield schools for 32 years, the last 15 of which he was director of buildings and grounds. He will earn $500 a day for a maximum of 165 days, serving part time as a replacement for Mike Sotiroff, who is retired from the buildings and grounds position in Decatur schools.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau's report included an update from the committee considering policies and procedures to address concerns of LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual) students. Among the considerations are allowing use of the restrooms and locker rooms that match the students' gender identity; changing uniform policies' wording so that rules do not specify gender, and allowing students to dress as their preferred gender or gender-neutral within dress code guidelines; include LGBTQIA content in curriculum rather than designate a day or week for it; incorporate LGBTQIA issues into social-emotional learning, such as the use of “gay” as a derogatory term; allowing students to bring same-sex dates to events like prom as long as the student's date meets other criteria for attendance; create policies allowing transgender students to be considered for participating in sports and athletic activities consistent with their gender identity, through consultation with the state school athletic associations, medical documentation and gender-related advantages.