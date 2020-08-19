Watch now: Decatur school board considers tentative budget, LGBTQIA concerns

DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools' tentative budget for 2020-21 will require a deficit reduction plan.
At the school board's regular meeting on Tuesday, they approved a tentative budget and will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, before considering approval of a final budget for 2020-21.
“There is a substantial operational deficit ($8.5 million),” said Todd Covault, chief operational officer. “Some of this is lost revenues, some is increased wages with no offsetting increased revenues. And the district has some one-time expenses like roof repairs ($1 million) and a transportation payment of $1.3 million that should have been paid in FY20. Even though our operational fund balances grew by $5 million last year, the calculated deficit budget is solely based upon expenses in FY21.”
The state requires districts to have fund balances equal to three times the deficit to avoid a deficit reduction requirements, and that would be, in Decatur's case, $25.5 million. The fund balance is only $19.7 million.
Because some of the increased expenses are one-time costs, such as the roof replacement and technology, Covault said he doesn't expect reductions to be as significant. Other increased expenses, like higher salaries, are ongoing.
“It's not as brutal as the document makes it appear,” he said.
Revenues are also down, some due to the pandemic. Evidence-based funding is flat this year due to decreased state revenues, which are directly related to shutdowns for the pandemic.
“If restaurants aren't working, they don't pay income tax,” Covault said. “I hope it's a one-time pause and I hope the state will get back to pay evidence based funding in the future. If they don't have the money, they can't give it to us, either.”
The board also voted to refinance bonds issued in 2011 to pay for renovating Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools. The bonds are “callable” this year, making them eligible for refinancing.
“Interest rates were higher then, so we're calling the bonds for a lower interest rate,” Covault said. The bonds are repaid with revenue received by the district from County Schools Facilities Income Tax revenues. Those, too, have dropped due to internet sales and COVID-19, which affected sales tax receipts countywide.
The board also approved a contract with Charles D. Davidson Smith to act as consultant, managing the district's construction projects.
Smith has worked for the Springfield schools for 32 years, the last 15 of which he was director of buildings and grounds. He will earn $500 a day for a maximum of 165 days, serving part time as a replacement for Mike Sotiroff, who is retired from the buildings and grounds position in Decatur schools.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau's report included an update from the committee considering policies and procedures to address concerns of LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual) students. Among the considerations are allowing use of the restrooms and locker rooms that match the students' gender identity; changing uniform policies' wording so that rules do not specify gender, and allowing students to dress as their preferred gender or gender-neutral within dress code guidelines; include LGBTQIA content in curriculum rather than designate a day or week for it; incorporate LGBTQIA issues into social-emotional learning, such as the use of “gay” as a derogatory term; allowing students to bring same-sex dates to events like prom as long as the student's date meets other criteria for attendance; create policies allowing transgender students to be considered for participating in sports and athletic activities consistent with their gender identity, through consultation with the state school athletic associations, medical documentation and gender-related advantages.
"It's not just some LGBTQIA students who don't feel safe and supported, it's most of them," said Alexandra Daggett, a teacher at Eisenhower and member of the committee. Those students, she said, are less likely to succeed in those conditions.
"This is an opportunity for growth for us," said Lawrence Trimble, director of student services. "We can grow in this area, and the work of this committee is established to make sure all of our buildings respond in an appropriate way."
The committee will bring a recommendation to the board for a vote at a later date.
