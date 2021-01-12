Watch now: Decatur school board dispenses with emergency days for 3 years

DECATUR — The Decatur school board on Tuesday voted to dispense with emergency days for the next three years, using remote learning instead of closing school.
The Illinois State Board of Education provided the option for school districts and required a public hearing prior to the decision. The board held that meeting before the regular meeting on Tuesday to allow the community to speak on the topic if they chose. No one spoke or offered comment in person.
Board member Beth Creighton made the point that though people tend to call those emergency days "snow days," the district calls off for heat more often than for snow, though that may not be necessary once all schools have air conditioning. Her concern with switching to remote learning on those days, she said, is that students wouldn't have their iPads at home with them if an emergency day was called last minute.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau said the solution had already been considered: have students take their devices home every night just in case.
Board member Andrew Taylor asked about the mobile hot spots that have been provided to families without wi-fi access.
"Can that be maintained?" Taylor asked. "Are they going to keep them indefinitely?"
None of that has yet been decided. Fregeau said the district has a plan for learning packets to be kept at home in case of an emergency day so students could use those to learn at home. Taylor said he was not convinced the days should not be made up at the end of the school year and voted against the measure.
The board also had extensive discussion on the postponement of returning to school in person. Students were set to return on Jan. 19, but that has been delayed until Feb. 8 because not enough drivers were available to run the bus routes.
Board member Regan Lewis brought up the point that Alltown Bus Service is not fulfilling its contractual obligation to provide bus service, and Henry Walker, director of operations, said the company had told him that bus drivers were reluctant to return to work only two days a week and lose their unemployment benefits. Alltown has requested several times that the district continue to pay the company for service during remote learning.
In the spring, the Illinois State Board of Education had encouraged districts to keep paying vendors even with schools closed, but that expired, and Todd Covault, chief operational officer, said the General Assembly has yet to appropriate funds for transportation reimbursement.
Board member Kendall Briscoe said she wanted to know why the district did not have more notice from Alltown that there weren't enough drivers available, since the Return to Learn plan was unveiled on Dec. 4.
"We've had plenty of time during that time frame, why weren't we in conversation with them at that time to say, hey we've got to make sure these buses are ready to go?" she said.
Covault said that Walker had been in regular contact with Alltown and they had indicated they had enough drivers until Monday.
In other business, Holly Kitson was named principal of Parsons School, which will combine with Stevenson in August at the Parsons building.
The committees that have been meeting to consider whether to change the names of the buildings that will be the sites of combined schools will give their recommendations at the Jan. 26 meeting.
