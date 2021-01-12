Watch now: Decatur school board dispenses with emergency days for 3 years

The board also had extensive discussion on the postponement of returning to school in person. Students were set to return on Jan. 19, but that has been delayed until Feb. 8 because not enough drivers were available to run the bus routes.

Board member Regan Lewis brought up the point that Alltown Bus Service is not fulfilling its contractual obligation to provide bus service, and Henry Walker, director of operations, said the company had told him that bus drivers were reluctant to return to work only two days a week and lose their unemployment benefits. Alltown has requested several times that the district continue to pay the company for service during remote learning.

In the spring, the Illinois State Board of Education had encouraged districts to keep paying vendors even with schools closed, but that expired, and Todd Covault, chief operational officer, said the General Assembly has yet to appropriate funds for transportation reimbursement.

Board member Kendall Briscoe said she wanted to know why the district did not have more notice from Alltown that there weren't enough drivers available, since the Return to Learn plan was unveiled on Dec. 4.