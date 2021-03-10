Watch now: Decatur school board extends contract with Alltown Bus Service

DECATUR — The Decatur school board approved a one-year extension of an agreement between the district and Alltown Bus Service.
The contract with Alltown ended in 2020, but the board extended it one year at that time and had the option to extend it again this year. Alltown proposed a final one-year extension that averages out to an 8% increase in cost to the current contract and language that involves a guaranteed amount of days in the contract in case of another COVID-19 type situation.
The board approved the increase but rejected the language change. Alltown has given the drivers a 4% increase for this school year and a 3% increase for next school year which effectively gives the drivers a total of 7%, starting the school year 2021-22. Attendants also received the same 7% increase for the 2021-22 school term. An attendance bonus increase of up to 66% was negotiated in hopes it will increase attendance and ensure that more drivers and attendants come to work every day. Alltown's drivers and attendants have the highest wages in the county and this should give them an edge toward recruiting people to service the needs of the district.
The contract extension comes a month after the board approved paying the bus service 100% of its contract amount, starting Feb. 10, despite students continuing to take part in remote learning. The action was taken, in part, to assure bus drivers would be available when the district plans to return to limited in-person instruction on March 22.
The lack of available drivers prevented in-person instruction from beginning Jan. 19. The plan then called for starting in-person instruction on Feb. 8 before pushing that back to March 22.
In other business, Marques Stewart was named assistant director of teaching and learning.
Stewart is a graduate of Alabama State University with bachelor's and master's degrees in education and an advanced degree in educational leadership. He is currently an assistant principal in Atlanta, Ga.
The board also approved Michael Coziahr to be the district instructional technology coordinator. Coziahr is currently English language arts and social studies teacher at Hope Academy.
Jodi Girard was named labor relations analyst.
In other action, the board heard updates on district construction projects on Parsons, Franklin, Muffley and Johns Hill. The three elementary schools are nearly complete, and Johns Hill's new building is on target to be complete in time for the August 2021 opening.
