Watch now: Decatur school board extends contract with Alltown Bus Service

The contract with Alltown ended in 2020 , but the board extended it one year at that time and had the option to extend it again this year. Alltown proposed a final one-year extension that averages out to an 8% increase in cost to the current contract and language that involves a guaranteed amount of days in the contract in case of another COVID-19 type situation.

The board approved the increase but rejected the language change. Alltown has given the drivers a 4% increase for this school year and a 3% increase for next school year which effectively gives the drivers a total of 7%, starting the school year 2021-22. Attendants also received the same 7% increase for the 2021-22 school term. An attendance bonus increase of up to 66% was negotiated in hopes it will increase attendance and ensure that more drivers and attendants come to work every day. Alltown's drivers and attendants have the highest wages in the county and this should give them an edge toward recruiting people to service the needs of the district.