Watch now: Decatur school board hears Return to Learn plan, OKs paying bus company

DECATUR — The plan for bringing Decatur Public Schools students back in person was presented at Tuesday's school board meeting by Superintendent Paul Fregeau.
Students who elect to return in person will be divided into two groups, with group A attending on Mondays and Tuesdays, group B on Thursdays and Fridays, and all students learning remotely on Wednesdays. Students who choose to remain remote will be able to do so.
Families can make their choice via Skyward Family Access until Feb. 16. Families who do not make a decision in Skyward and cannot be reached will be assigned to remote-only learning. Parents or guardians will be required to certify daily that students are symptom-free, also via Skyward, on the days when their children attend in person, and the students will undergo a temperature check and screening at the door when they arrive.
Classes are scheduled to resume on March 22, following spring break, with all students in remote learning until that date.
The board approved payment to Alltown Bus Service of 100% of the contracted amount. Alltown will receive payment both for days when schools are in session and for days when students are learning remotely. The original recommendation, to also include retroactive payments for the period between Nov. 1 and Feb. 9, generated a spirited discussion over whether a retroactive payment would benefit drivers who live and work in Decatur, or would go into the company's coffers instead. The final vote was split, with board members Dan Oakes, Regan Lewis, Andrew Taylor, Beth Creighton and Courtney Carson voting to pay the company starting Feb. 10 with no retroactive payment, and board President Beth Nolan and member Kendall Briscoe voting against.
Alltown has assured the district that it has 75 drivers on staff to cover the 71 bus routes that are in place so that schools will be able to reopen on schedule.
To ensure social distancing and also to provide the remote-learning students an equal academic experience, the proposal is that teachers will instruct in-person students and remote students simultaneously via live stream. Students would have five hours of live or streamed instruction per day except on Wednesdays when all students are remote, when students will have three hours of live-streamed instruction and two hours of independent study.
"We wanted to make sure we had a robust plan regardless of what the parent chose, in person or virtual, that both would get quality instruction," Fregeau said. "But (the board) also said we need to make sure we follow the (governor's) orders in place, on social distancing and face masks."
As it stands now, families who choose to remain in remote learning through Skyward will not be able to change their choice after Feb. 16 and will finish this school year in virtual learning. Fregeau said the logistics of bus routes and social distancing in classrooms won't allow for families to switch back and forth from remote to in-person learning after that date. The model was created after several meetings with parents, students and staff input.
Early learning classrooms, preschool through second grade, will have additional resources, and the district's leadership team will be on call to respond to building and teachers' needs, as well as executive cabinet members, who will be assigned to specific buildings to address urgent needs as they arise.
In other business, Fregeau announced that Dianne Brandt will serve as principal for Franklin Grove School, which is the name chosen for the combination of Franklin and Oak Grove schools that will be housed at Franklin starting in August. The board also approved the employment of Khari Grant as assistant principal at Parsons School.
As part of the Bold Facilities Plan, the board approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Decatur to place sidewalks around the entire perimeter of the new Johns Hill Magnet School, which is under construction and will be opened in August, to allow students to walk to school. The Johns Hill neighborhood is undergoing a revitalization project, with athletic facilities provided through a grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. Those facilities will be available both to the school and the neighborhood.
