Watch now: Decatur school board hires new human resources director

A contract for demolition of the old Johns Hill, Oak Grove and the Quonset hut was the subject of extensive discussion. Board Vice President Courtney Carson said he was concerned about whether the bid met the Minority Business Enterprise goals of the district. The low bidder, Dore and Associates Inc., had met the 15 percent minority employment goal with a subcontract with A Plus Services Group based in Champaign, but after the bids closed, the company requested to reduce and/or replace that vendor's participation with another company. The original company, Dore officials said, lacked sufficient trucks and equipment. Coleman & Associates, who created the report on whether the bidder met the minority participation goals, advised the school board to require Dore to provide current and valid Minority Business Enterprise verification.