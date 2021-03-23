Watch now: Decatur school board hires new human resources director

DECATUR – The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved the hiring of Jason Hood as human resources director.
Hood holds a master's of business administration from Millikin University and is senior human resources generalist for Decatur Memorial Hospital.
The board also approved negotiation of a new contract agreement between the district and Robertson Charter School, Robertson opened in 2001 with 67 students and currently serves 335 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, with a separate preschool. The school's contract with the district has been renewed at five-year intervals since it opened, and the current contract expires June 30.
“We are committed to making sure the contract with Robertson Charter School continues,” said Beth Nolan, president of the school board. “In the past, the contract was approved in five-year increments. The contract brought forward this year was a 10-year contract and that was something nobody at this table was comfortable approving.”
The reason for that, she said, is that it encumbers the board members who will be seated in May and the board members who will be elected two years from now.
“We are interested in making sure we can negotiate those elements to a much more palatable level,” she said.
A contract for demolition of the old Johns Hill, Oak Grove and the Quonset hut was the subject of extensive discussion. Board Vice President Courtney Carson said he was concerned about whether the bid met the Minority Business Enterprise goals of the district. The low bidder, Dore and Associates Inc., had met the 15 percent minority employment goal with a subcontract with A Plus Services Group based in Champaign, but after the bids closed, the company requested to reduce and/or replace that vendor's participation with another company. The original company, Dore officials said, lacked sufficient trucks and equipment. Coleman & Associates, who created the report on whether the bidder met the minority participation goals, advised the school board to require Dore to provide current and valid Minority Business Enterprise verification.
The board voted to table that decision for the time being.
One item, a job description for a preschool-12 assistant director of special programs, also engendered a lengthy discussion. Several board members said the district had hired several administrative-level positions recently and Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault said the position could exceed the district's allowable budget for administration under current school law.
“If this hasn't been properly vetted, why are we even discussing it?” Carson said.
“Just because you approve a job description doesn't mean you're going to rush out and post it,” Oakes said.
The position would oversee social-emotional learning initiatives as well as other programs such as those serving gifted students, which board member Beth Creighton said is important to her.
Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said he feels strongly that the position is necessary.
The job description was approved, with Regan Lewis and Dan Oakes voting “no.”
