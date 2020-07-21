Watch now: Decatur school board meeting underway

1911: Decatur High School assembly room
1911: Decatur High School music room
1969: Robert Dillow inspects the flooded area at Stephen Decatur High School.
1977: Classroom of desks and chairs of school before it was torn down.
1978: Demolition of Decatur High School.
1978: Columns of Decatur High School before demolition.
1922: Decatur High School library
1930's: Decatur High School
Decatur High School
Demolition of Decatur High School
