Watch now: Decatur school board moves forward with strategic plan

"We're trying to remove the sense of 'this is how it's always been, this is how we've always done it,'" Fregeau said. "We want to look at changing our district into more strategic thinkers as a whole, and identify gaps in our system and how we can go about addressing those gaps."

One of those gaps, he said, was instituting the Care Rooms to help students having difficulty during the day. Another was the restructuring of the alternative education program, which had been serving only fifth grade through high school and is now serving students from kindergarten through high school.

Technology, which is especially important during remote learning, also provided an update at the board meeting.

The board approved the purchase of a Zoom video conferencing license for the district, and is offering help with internet and iPad issues with tutorials, a help icon on the iPads, and individual building emails to allow students to request technology assistance.