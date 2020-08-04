Watch now: Decatur school board passes resolution declaring racism a 'public health crisis'

The officers are employed by the City of Decatur and are supervised, evaluated and directed by the Chief of Police. The agreement between the city and the school district is reviewed annually automatically, and district administrators meet with the police chief quarterly to discuss any issues or changes. The district reimburses the city 75 percent of the cost of the officers' salaries and benefits.

Board member Beth Creighton questioned the automatic renewal of that agreement.

"Even if we wanted to continue, it needs to come before us," she said. "We can't just have contracts automatically renew without coming before the board." She added that with the resolution on racism, the committee working on changing policies and procedures should also look at the officers' duties and training and possible modifications of those.

The officers receive specific training to become school resource officers, and are chosen and assigned by the Decatur Police Department, with input from the school district, though the final decision rests with the police.

Board member Kendall Briscoe said she thinks the officers should have to live in the school district and send their children to school in the district, also. "They need to be invested in the community," she said.