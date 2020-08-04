Watch now: Decatur school board passes resolution declaring racism a 'public health crisis'

DECATUR – A resolution to declare racism “a public health crisis as it adversely impacts our students, families, staff, and community at large” was passed by the Decatur Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting.
"I think this is exciting work for us as board members and will do a lot of good things for the district," said board President Beth Nolan.
The resolution calls for several remedies. Among them, changing the second Monday in October from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day; including Juneteenth on district calendars as a holiday; seeking out other groups represented in the community to ensure other important cultural holidays are noted on district calendars; developing curriculum and policies that are racially and culturally relevant; considering offering College African-American History as a general education course rather than an elective; examining art and imagery in district buildings and removing any that is deemed offensive; additional training for employees; aggressive recruitment of teachers and staff that reflect the racial makeup of the student body and community.
Additionally, the board directed the superintendent to prepare an annual report on the academic achievement and discipline of minority students as a group, including educational outcomes, while protecting privacy rights, a report on successes inside and outside the classroom, and to track complaints of racial bias from employees, students and parents, including the resolutions. The discipline policies will be reviewed and updated with input from students and school resource officers and that will accompany the annual review of the contract with the school resource officers as the board considers their role.
The board will also create employee resource groups to strengthen morale and support. The first set of policy recommendations is expected at the second October board meeting and the board plans to review the goals and progress toward meeting them every six months.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau's report included an update on school resource officers and their duties. Four officers are assigned to Decatur Public Schools. Originally, the officers were assigned to the middle and high schools, with duties and responsibilities determined by the city and district jointly. In the 2016-17 school year, their duties were expanded to include the elementary buildings.
The officers are employed by the City of Decatur and are supervised, evaluated and directed by the Chief of Police. The agreement between the city and the school district is reviewed annually automatically, and district administrators meet with the police chief quarterly to discuss any issues or changes. The district reimburses the city 75 percent of the cost of the officers' salaries and benefits.
Board member Beth Creighton questioned the automatic renewal of that agreement.
"Even if we wanted to continue, it needs to come before us," she said. "We can't just have contracts automatically renew without coming before the board." She added that with the resolution on racism, the committee working on changing policies and procedures should also look at the officers' duties and training and possible modifications of those.
The officers receive specific training to become school resource officers, and are chosen and assigned by the Decatur Police Department, with input from the school district, though the final decision rests with the police.
Board member Kendall Briscoe said she thinks the officers should have to live in the school district and send their children to school in the district, also. "They need to be invested in the community," she said.
Fregeau said he would get a "placeholder" in a future board meeting agenda for discussion on the school resource officers.
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase gave a presentation on curriculum alignment with college and career-ready standards, and later in the meeting the board approved a contract with LEAD 180 for $254,000 to pay for coaches and trainers to create a curriculum that is sustainable through teacher turnover. LEAD 180 will provide support to principals, teachers and staff and provides professional development embedded in job duties and helps create ongoing feedback for both teachers and students.
"Just think about Decatur Public Schools, where we may have students with mobility going from school to school," he said. "They won't fall (as) far behind."
Nolan asked if the plan was to scrap curriculum the board had approved and start over. Dase said materials, such as the ones in math and language arts, are "programs," while "curriculum" is standards. LEAD 180 will blend with the materials already in use and strengthen teachers' ability to use the materials effectively, he said.
The board approved the purchase of additional iPads because the existing inventory is inadequate to replace lost devices, which are needed for remote learning. The technology department also recommended issuing teachers iPad Pros, Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils, which will be more easily compatible with students' district-issued devices and facilitate remote learning activities. Cost for the entire purchase is $759,000, which will be covered by CARES Act funds.
