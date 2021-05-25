Watch now: Decatur school board remains fiscal agent for Macon-Piatt Special Education

DECATUR – The Decatur school board voted Tuesday to rescind the letter sent to Macon-Piatt Special Education District resigning as their fiscal agent.

The Decatur district first sent a letter on June 24, 2020, notifying Macon-Piatt of its intent to no longer be the administrative agent, effective July 1, 2021. On Nov. 18, the district sent a second letter rescinding the first, stating the intent to stop acting as administrative agent effective July 1, 2022.

Macon-Piatt Executive Director Kathy Horath requested that the board take formal action rather than just sending a letter, which is what they did. With the change in board leadership and the seating of four new members this month, the board has decided to continue serving as administrative agent for Macon-Piatt.

The board also voted to change a board policy requiring district employees at the level of assistant principal and above to live within district boundaries. The policy now applies only to the superintendent, assistant superintendent and chief operational officer. The new policy only requires that employees live in Macon County.

The only objection to that provision came from board member Al Scheider, who said he was concerned about district employees whose spouse worked in another community such as Champaign or Bloomington, and who needed to live halfway between Decatur and that other community, possibly in a surrounding county. If they were to seek a promotion, he said, he didn't want them to be forced to move.

“I would still encourage us to always hire people who live in Decatur, but when it comes down to someone who could be promoted, I would hate to tell them they have to uproot, maybe in their 40s or 50s, when they have established a nice home for themselves and their spouse,” said board member Al Scheider. “I move that we amend to take out that sentence.”

That wouldn't be necessary, said Human Resources Director Jason Hood, because the new provision would only apply to new hires. If an employee's contract still contains the former language requiring residency in the district, he said, he would contact them to tell them that will not be enforced under the new policy.

In other business, the board approved a new contract with Cole Counseling, which provided mental health services for Stephen Decatur Middle School and Hope Academy staff under a pilot program during the 2020-21 school year. The new contract extends those services to Montessori Academy for Peace, Parsons School and Franklin Grove. The schools added are those most affected by consolidations under the BOLD Facilities Plan.

The board also approved a one-year extension to the contract with Robertson Charter School, which was due to expire and require renewal at the end of June 2021. The extension will allow further time for negotiation of a new multi-year contract. Robertson's first contract went into effect March 23, 2001 and has been renewed every five years since then.

