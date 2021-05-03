Watch now: Decatur school board selects new president

DECATUR — Dan Oakes is no stranger to the challenges facing the Decatur school board and will use that experience to lead the group.

“We have a lot to do,” said Oakes, who was elected Monday to serve as the board president during a meeting that also welcomed four new members — Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Jason Dion and Al Scheider.

“We need to start the process to find an interim superintendent for when Dr. (Paul) Fregeau leaves in June. We need to start wheels moving to look for a permanent replacement for him. We have the BOLD (facilities) project to finish up. We have COVID still to deal with. We have to make a determination on what we can use the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) money for. It's going to be kind of busy for a while.”

Oakes is the board's senior member, having served continuously since 1998 and one term earlier, 1991-94.