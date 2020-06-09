Watch now: Decatur school board supports Buffett Foundation's push to revitalize Johns Hill neighborhood

The district’s BOLD facilities plan to turn Decatur into a destination district involves closing some schools, renovating and constructing new facilities, including a new Johns Hill Magnet School campus.

Board President Beth Nolan said the district would make the new Johns Hill school accessible to families that live in that area.

"We as the school district have committed to providing access for folks in that area to be able to attend Johns Hill," Nolan said. "... They will still have to go through the magnet school process, but we want to support students from that area to be able to attend that school."

Nolan added the neighborhood improvements were first brought up three years ago, at which point the changes seemed like a long shot. She said Carson got to work immediately and played a key role in this project moving forward. Nolan also thanked Buffett and his foundation.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau said he is excited to see children and families utilizing the new facilities included in the revitalization plan.

"I can't wait to see their eyes light up when the new building is there and all of these new facilities for them to enjoy with their families, not just doing the school year but all year round," Freageau said.