Watch now: Decatur school board takes steps to create new strategic plan

DECATUR — With Decatur Public Schools in year four of a five-year strategic plan and four new board members, the school board held a work session on Tuesday to begin the process of crafting a new plan.

“We wanted to have a work session with you all to integrate you into some of the work that has been done, the history behind the strategic plan, the collaborative effort that happened four years ago,” said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning.

Lindsey Gunn, senior associate with the Cambrian Group, who guided the board in the development of the current strategic plan, gave the board an outline of what a strategic plan entails and the steps and mindset needed to craft one.

“We're identifying gaps in the system,” he said. “We're not trying to improve what we're already doing, but identify gaps and create a system in a fresh way to be successful. One phrase I like to use is, in good strategic planning, we're not trying to fix what's broken, but create what's next. It's transformative in nature.”

The point is to shift their way of thinking, Gunn said, to launch the district from its current state to where they want to go.

“It simply means we don't have to do it the way we used to do it,” Gunn said. “We think forward in creative ways. We'll still be grounded in solid earth and have a lot of common sense but things aren't going to be like they used to be.”

For a school district, the goal is student success, he said, and measuring that with the instruments currently in hand – the assessments given to students – is an imperfect one, but what they have to work with now.

“You can't stay here and go there both,” he said. “If you choose to go there, something's got to change, but sometimes the wrong change can be more deadly than no change at all. It's got to be designed, purposeful and wise.”

The first step, he said, is for the district to determine its beliefs and core values. Those will lead to definition of its mission. From there, they can define their objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, and solid action plans to make it happen.

He said he'd like for the process to include teachers, administrators and the community, but rather than take the suggestions from all those people and just create a “wish list,” the board will need to answer the question: When the district accomplishes its mission, what will that look like?

“The end result being the student results, what do we need to do to move the current system in that direction?” he said.

