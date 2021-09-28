Watch now: Decatur school board talks ongoing bus issues

DECATUR – The Decatur school board heard a back-to-school report at its Tuesday meeting, which included this year's official enrollment, 8,271 students, compared to 8,600 last year.

Lawrence Trimble, director of student services, told the board that 86% of students were registered online as of Aug. 16, the first day of school. By Sept. 24, 90% of students were registered online. Plans are to begin encouraging online registration at an early date for the 2022-23 school year, possibly with incentives. Students whose families did not register them online came to school, he said, but their information had not been updated electronically.

“We have to have some conversations about families who don't update their information on the online portal,” Trimble said.

Last year at this time, Trimble said, there were 36 teaching vacancies, while this year there are 66, which is counting both regular and special education teachers.

Vacancies are also a problem for transportation. Board member Regan Lewis asked Henry Walker, director of operations, for an update on the situation. At last count, 19 routes are not operating, she said.

“We are still in same situation as to where we are, with a shortage of drivers,” Walker said. “It's not just a shortage of drivers but also COVID-related issues. We have people taking (Family Medical Leave Act time), using benefit times without having subs because of the shortage. The mask mandate and vaccine mandate, that plays a role in it, too.”

Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams said the administrators discuss the issue every day and have yet to come up with a solution that will work.

Walker said among the options they have considered are rotating routes so that students whose routes were out of operation during the first quarter of school would get buses, and the students who did have buses during the first quarter would take a turn without buses, or changing bell times so fewer drivers could cover more routes. About 63% of drivers for Alltown Bus Service, which contracts with the district for transportation, have been vaccinated, while the remaining 37% have not.

Other ideas that have been suggested, such as partnering with the city of Decatur's public buses, or using district vans to help get some of the kids to school, won't work due to the Illinois State Board of Education's policies. People who drive students to school must have a specific school bus driver license. Alltown is trying to fill its vacancies, but training takes time, even when they can find people who want the jobs, Walker said.

During public participation, two parents addressed the board on security issues and problems their children have had at school. One was Veronica Smiley, whose son was jumped by a group of boys and ended up with a concussion. The other was Canzetta Jackson, who said her son, a student at Hope Academy, was followed home by another student, who pulled a gun. The gun turned out to be fake, she said, but the fact that he had something like that at school was distressing.

The board used some of its discussion time to consider solutions to the security issues. Staffing is a problem, Williams told the board, because there aren't enough adults to properly supervise the students, and hiring more has proven difficult. Jackson had suggested student identification cards and that students should be required to wear them, and the board spent some time discussing how they might implement that. Among the considerations Williams said the board would have to keep in mind is the difficulty of acquiring the equipment necessary to make the ID cards. Supply chain disruptions are making it difficult to get a lot of things.

The board approved a contract naming Kristi Mullinix to the position of principal at South Shores School. Mullinix had been an assistant principal at Dennis School's Mosaic campus.

Mullinix told the board that South Shores is “near and dear” to her heart.

“I went to kindergarten there,” she said. “Two of my boys went to school there and I taught there for 17 years. This is a dream job for me.”

She replaces Geneka Gully, who has been reassigned as a floating administrator. Gully will fill in at buildings when principals are out for illness or personal time.

Former South Shores teacher Jaime Goodman, who was accused of forcing a child's head down onto a desk in August, will be reassigned but a final decision as to where has not been made, said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout. Goodman was cleared of all charges by a grand jury last week and State's Attorney Scott Reuter said that, barring new evidence, he will present his decision not to file charges at a hearing scheduled on Oct. 22 in Macon County.

Talitha Hays was named assistant principal at Parsons School, and Marques L. Stewart was named director of Preschool-12 Teaching and Learning. Hays was previously dean at Hope Academy.

The board also approve a memorandum of understanding with the Decatur Education Association regarding the extra hours school nurses are working due to the pandemic. Nurses will be compensated up to 15 hours more per week for COVID-19-related work at $33 per hour through the end of the academic year. The extra hours will be funded by the CARES Grant.

In other business, the board approved the district budget for fiscal year 2022. Since the preliminary budget was approved, some minor changes were made to reflect updated information, such as changes in staffing and compensation, grants received, and building budgets that changed due to final enrollment figures.

