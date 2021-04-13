Watch now: Decatur school board votes to release portions of closed session recordings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the WAND challenge, a review of recordings by the Illinois Attorney General's Office resulted in the finding that even though the board did hold an informal vote approving the bonus, the final vote was taken in open session, and any violation caused by the informal vote was deemed moot.

However, a letter dated March 10 from Joshua Jones, deputy chief of the Public Access Bureau of the Attorney General's office, stated that the bureau found violations of the Open Meetings Act.

Those violations included making changes in its organizational chart to create a new position; attributes the board sought in potential candidates for open positions; whether to proceed with an agenda item and what course of action to take on that matter; and how to prevent a document from being disclosed under the Freedom of Information Act. None of those discussions meet the exceptions.

It is those portions of the closed meeting recordings, not the bonus for Dase discussion, that the board will be releasing.

The Attorney General's Office urged the board to make the recordings of those discussions available to the public, though the letter was not a binding resolution, merely advisory.