Watch now: Decatur school board vows more transparency

DECATUR — Members of the Decatur school board and administration for the Decatur Public Schools invited members of the media to a meet and greet on Tuesday to announce a new policy of transparency and cooperation.

Over the last two years, said board President Dan Oakes, the relationship between the school district and the media has been tense and difficult, and he wanted to make it clear that those days are in the past.

“We want to have a nice, non-adversarial relationship,” Oakes said. “I think that's good for everybody.”

Unless topics the media asks about are confidential, such as specific students, or details about the upcoming superintendent search after Superintendent Paul Fregeau leaves in June, Oakes said, the board and district administration are prepared to answer any questions and provide information to make coverage of the district less difficult.

Four new board members were elected in April: Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Jason Dion and Al Scheider. The four outgoing board members all declined to run for re-election after serving one four-year term.

The last year, with then-President Beth Nolan at the helm, have been marked by controversy over decisions and closed session discussions that violated the Open Meetings Act. Among those were a discussion of a proposed $30,000 bonus for Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase, which was not in itself a violation, as discussions of compensation of district employees is an allowable exception to the Act. But the discussion included board members' talk of the political ramifications for their re-election connected to awarding the bonus. Other meetings also included topics that were not allowed under the Open Meetings Act.

The board released the closed session tapes after declining Freedom of Information Act requests to do so by both the Herald & Review and WAND, but did release them after the Illinois Attorney General found violations in three closed meetings: Sept. 8 and 22 and Oct. 27, 2020. WAND challenged the district's refusal to release the recordings, prompting the review by the Illinois Attorney General.

Other violations in those meetings included making changes in the district's organizational chart to create a new position; attributes the board sought in potential candidates for open positions; whether to proceed with an agenda item and what course of action to take on that matter; and how to prevent a document from being disclosed under the Freedom of Information Act. None of those discussions meet the exceptions.

The board's attorney, Brian Braun, did warn the board during those sessions that some of their discussion was inappropriate for a closed session. Discussion of specific employees' performance, compensation and discipline is allowed.

