Watch now: Decatur school board work session focuses on boundaries, building use

DECATUR — The Decatur school board held a special work session on Wednesday to discuss building mergers and proposed boundaries for the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau suggested the board consider keeping Garfield and Stevenson's buildings in the district and ready to use in case of overcrowding at merged buildings.
“We would keep those buildings open as non-boundary enrollment centers in case of pressure in those buildings,” Fregeau said. “It provides flexibility that might be needed in case a surge occurs.”
With summer coming up, the season when people are most likely to move, he said, and when schools open back up to fully in-person attendance, it's possible that the combined Parsons/Stevenson and Franklin/Oak Grove attendance could be larger than anticipated. Keeping Garfield and Stevenson instead of selling those buildings would provide overflow areas where the district could move students temporarily to relieve overcrowding.
Another suggestion from Fregeau was to move some of the special education students to Hope Academy, which staff members had asked the district to do, anyway, to allow shared programs with Life Skills and Essential Skills students.
Board President Beth Nolan encouraged Fregeau to make as many preparations in advance as possible, so there wouldn't have to be last-minute changes immediately before classes begin in August. The point of consolidating buildings, she said, was to reduce the district's inventory of buildings and use staff and resources more efficiently.
“Our resources are spread so thin now,” said board member Kendall Briscoe. “We had to share a person over here in the morning and over there in the afternoon.”
Board member Andrew Taylor asked how long Fregeau anticipated having to keep those buildings, considering that they are the most marketable and there has already been interest in the Garfield building. Fregeau said he believes that by October or November it should be more clear if those buildings will be needed long-term.
The board also heard from Director of Student Services Lawrence Trimble on proposed boundary changes in light of the consolidation of buildings. Some boundaries will likely be shifted, if the board approves the changes at its Feb. 23 meeting, affecting about 188 students. Baum and Muffley, originally planned to merge as one school with two campuses, will remain separate, and the proposal moves some students who live in Meadowlark from Parsons to Baum. A change to Franklin Grove's boundaries would move 64 students from Franklin Grove to Hope Academy.
The committee that worked on boundary changes will be informed if the changes are approved by the board, Fregeau said. He has spoken to Jeffrey Perkins, who served on that committee, and who wanted to assure that any changes would not adversely affect the racial balance in district buildings. Perkins, Fregeau said, was satisfied that the proposed changes would not affect the balance.
