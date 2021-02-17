Watch now: Decatur school board work session focuses on boundaries, building use

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board President Beth Nolan encouraged Fregeau to make as many preparations in advance as possible, so there wouldn't have to be last-minute changes immediately before classes begin in August. The point of consolidating buildings, she said, was to reduce the district's inventory of buildings and use staff and resources more efficiently.

“Our resources are spread so thin now,” said board member Kendall Briscoe. “We had to share a person over here in the morning and over there in the afternoon.”

Board member Andrew Taylor asked how long Fregeau anticipated having to keep those buildings, considering that they are the most marketable and there has already been interest in the Garfield building. Fregeau said he believes that by October or November it should be more clear if those buildings will be needed long-term.