Watch now: Decatur school social workers rise to the occasion for struggling kids

DECATUR — If there's a bright spot in the lengthy COVID-19 shutdown of Decatur schools for social worker Ty Douglas, it's that he's getting to know students' families.
“I'm taking care of parents' and kids' mental welfare,” said Douglas, who works primarily at Eisenhower High School but also with students in other buildings. “In the fall, you could see a drastic deterioration of mental health. The district was working so hard to get us back, and they kept having dates and pushing it back. (Students) lost hope. I've seen the decline over the last months and it's winter, and it's cloudy and cold. I'm talking to parents who are just trying to get by.”
March is School Social Workers Month, and the focus is on the specific function of school social workers, which is a little different role than other social workers. For one thing, said Travis Friedrich, assistant director of Macon-Piatt Special Education District, school social workers must have a professional educators' license in addition to their social work credentials. They do a year-long internship learning about education-specific functions like creating individual education programs and social-emotional learning.
“They provide all sorts of supports for our students,” Friedrich said. “They provide direct service to our students with IEPs and 504 plans (accommodations for special needs), and students in need of social-emotional intervention for multiple reasons. They do that through identifying benchmarks for students to reach their goals. They provide counseling for social-emotional health, they provide social skills instruction for students. They work on increasing peer interaction and provide peer mediation when there have been conflicts between people. They monitor and implement behavior plans.”
Some take students into the community for experiences to practice social skills, evaluate students in special education to determine which services they need, and provide crisis management assistance to building principals.
Much of what they do in normal times is done at the school, and contact with families is usually over the phone or through occasional home visits, but with the advent of COVID-19 and remote learning, those social workers are doing more and more home visits.
“The benefit (to home visits) is, it allows us to build a relationship with the family,” Douglas said. “When you see them, it builds a connection and that will assist us when we go back (to in-person schooling). Otherwise, you're counseling the kids in school and it's nice to get a perspective of how they live and where they live-stream.”
One high school student who had been struggling and wasn't keeping up with her work has several younger siblings, and she was helping them, which was why she wasn't completing her own work.
“For me to see that and share it with the staff, now they have a better idea of why she's struggling,” Douglas said.
Students who spoke at the Feb. 9 school board meeting told the board members that they are struggling with the amount of work they have to do, and the isolation of being at home, and unable to see their friends and participate in their usual activities, was causing issues like depression and hopelessness.
“I thought it came off that kids were upset and didn't know who to reach out to,” Douglas said. “The best thing we can do is bring them back to school, and everybody's working as hard as they can to make that happen. I had a colleague tell me the other day, he was talking to high school kids that were struggling, and said this might be second most extreme education time in history. It's an invisible enemy you're fighting and people are scared.”
Friedrich said he's proud of how the social workers have stepped up to help kids who need them during such a stressful time, and are prepared to help those students even more when they do return to school. After a year of remote learning, readjusting to school won't be easy, either.
“They'll have intense needs when they come back,” Friedrich said. “I know this has been hard on everyone. I'm so blessed with knowing (the social workers). They've just been phenomenal.”
