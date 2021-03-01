Watch now: Decatur school social workers rise to the occasion for struggling kids

Students who spoke at the Feb. 9 school board meeting told the board members that they are struggling with the amount of work they have to do, and the isolation of being at home, and unable to see their friends and participate in their usual activities, was causing issues like depression and hopelessness.

“I thought it came off that kids were upset and didn't know who to reach out to,” Douglas said. “The best thing we can do is bring them back to school, and everybody's working as hard as they can to make that happen. I had a colleague tell me the other day, he was talking to high school kids that were struggling, and said this might be second most extreme education time in history. It's an invisible enemy you're fighting and people are scared.”

Friedrich said he's proud of how the social workers have stepped up to help kids who need them during such a stressful time, and are prepared to help those students even more when they do return to school. After a year of remote learning, readjusting to school won't be easy, either.