 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
DECATUR SCHOOLS

Watch now: Decatur schools' adults vs. kids basketball game a lesson in sportsmanship

  • 0
Bradford Melissa 2 033022.JPG

Melissa Bradford celebrates after making a shot on Tuesday during a basketball game between the Keil Building staff and the American Dreamer STEM Academy middle school players at MacArthur High School.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Nobody could accuse the American Dreamer STEM Academy basketball players of a lack of confidence.

“I'm unbeatable,” said J.T. Moore, an eighth-grader and point guard on the team.

“In life, you should be confident like that,” said Mike Coziahr, a teacher at American Dreamer. “It's how you react if it doesn't turn out that way (that matters).”

The American Dreamer Falcons went up against the Raw Apples, a team of adult staff members in the district, in a basketball game held at MacArthur High School on Tuesday. Final score was Falcons 43, Raw Apples 42.

Even if they'd lost, said Jihad Young, an eighth-grader, he'd have been OK with it.

"It's not going to change the way I feel," he said.

People are also reading…

The adults' team includes Coziahr and Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase, who had a similar program in his previous district. There, Dase said, adult staffers played against school teams during March Madness as a morale booster and a way to connect with the kids on a casual level.

“It's a spin-off of when I was in Chicago, we used to do this with students every year,” Dase said. “The staff would play with the students on a team and compete against each other. Sometimes you have spells through the year that just help you get by and it was just an idea that came up and (American Dreamer) was the first (school) to take the challenge.”

With a chuckle, he added, “I'm glad it started off with middle school and not high school.”

Bradford Melissa 1 033022.JPG

Melissa Bradford, who works at the Keil Building as the superintendent's secretary, gives Kris Carson a hug on Tuesday during a basketball game won by the middle school team.

The next two games are the Raw Apples vs. the Eisenhower High School girls team, 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, and the Eisenhower boys at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Both games will be played at Eisenhower. Dase said the idea was to synchronize the games with March Madness and he hopes there will be more games next year. 

Some of the men had lunch with the American Dreamer boys on Tuesday and while there was plenty of joking around and “trash talking,” it was done with smiles.

Jeffrey Dase 1 033022.JPG

Jeffrey Dase shakes hands with JT Moore (2) on Tuesday during a basketball game between the Keil Building staff and the American Dreamer STEM Academy middle school players at MacArthur High School. Dase is the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning.
Jeffrey Dase 2 033022.JPG

Jeff Dase, center, greets members of the American Dreamer STEM Academy basketball team prior to their matchup against the Raw Apples, a team made up of district administration employees.

“We're going to beat up on y'all later on today,” joked Marques Stewart, P12 director of teaching and learning for Decatur schools.

“The main thing is sportsmanship,” Dase told the boys. “We have a golden opportunity. There's going to be an audience out there, so we want to show that we have good sportsmanship. So just have fun, regardless of what happens in the game. We don't want any hotheads out there. Ultimately, we want to have fun and have a little camaraderie with each other.”

Ashley Grayned 1 033022.JPG

Ashley Grayned guards JT Moore on Tuesday during a basketball game between the Keil Building staff and the American Dreamer STEM Academy boys basketball team at MacArthur High School. Grayned is the executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning at Decatur Public Schools.
Ashley Grayned 2 033022.JPG

Ashley Grayned has fun on the bench on Tuesday during a basketball game between the Keil Building staff and the American Dreamer STEM Academy middle school players at MacArthur High School. 

Whether they're playing a game in front of an audience or going to class during the school day or out in the community on their own time, Dase told them, they represent Decatur Public Schools, and he said he hopes they'll always remember that younger kids look up to them.

“Sometimes, you can be role models for adults, as well,” Dase said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africans turn to comedy to cope with economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News