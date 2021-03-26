Watch now: Decatur schools' first week back in person pronounced 'a success'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Megan Meyrick's kids are in the B group and had to learn by remote until Thursday. Students in the same family are assigned to the same group. Meyrick's children range in age from high school down to preschool.

“They got to watch via the iPad as their classmates attended in person for the first time (on Monday) and they were jealous wishing they could be in person (that day), too,” Meyrick said.

Students were glad to see each other and their teachers at Eisenhower High School.

"It was so nice to see our students and their interactions with each other," said Melissa Staples, a teacher at Eisenhower. "The opinion across the board was they were happy to be back no matter what it took."

Juggling both in-person and remote learners at the same time was a challenge, but students' cooperation made it work, said Eisenhower teacher Penny Dunning.