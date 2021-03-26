Watch now: Decatur schools' first week back in person pronounced 'a success'

DECATUR — A steady trickle of little students ran out of Parsons School on Friday, many of them with new shoes and backpacks.
Decatur Public Schools just completed its first week of in-person learning in more than a year, and parent Amy Kelly couldn't be more pleased.
“We're all excited,” said Kelly, who waited outside for her second-, third- and fourth-grade students on Friday. “It's awesome.”
Schools closed statewide in March 2020 under an emergency order by Gov. J.B. Priztker due to concerns about COVID-19. Decatur students were last in their buildings in person on March 13, 2020. Superintendent Paul Fregeau announced in July that the first quarter of this year would continue to be fully remote, and postponed the opening date twice more prior to the winter break. Schools were scheduled to reopen on Jan. 19, but that, too, had to be postponed due to Alltown Bus Service not having enough drivers to cover the necessary bus routes.
To help with social distancing on buses, families who are able were asked to provide transportation for their children.
Parsons has a number system to match kids with cars and to keep the flow of traffic orderly. Staff armed with laptops keep track of who has been picked up and which parents are waiting and the line moved quickly and efficiently.
Two little girls, sisters who hadn't seen each other all day, gave each other a bear hug on the sidewalk before climbing into their mother's car, both chattering at once.
Decatur students are divided into groups A and B, with the A group attending on Mondays and Tuesdays and the B group on Thursdays and Fridays. All students are remote on Wednesdays and on the days the other group attends in person, and about 30% of families chose to be fully remote.
Ken Hawley's grandson, Mark, is in the A group and was delighted to return to his Life Skills class at Eisenhower High School.
“(Monday) when I picked him up, he said, 'I did good today,'” Hawley said. “When I took him home he got out of the car and said, 'I have school tomorrow too, papa?' I said yes and he walked into his house with the biggest smile on his face. This 16-year-old boy was so happy and excited to finally be back in school.”
Megan Meyrick's kids are in the B group and had to learn by remote until Thursday. Students in the same family are assigned to the same group. Meyrick's children range in age from high school down to preschool.
“They got to watch via the iPad as their classmates attended in person for the first time (on Monday) and they were jealous wishing they could be in person (that day), too,” Meyrick said.
Students were glad to see each other and their teachers at Eisenhower High School.
"It was so nice to see our students and their interactions with each other," said Melissa Staples, a teacher at Eisenhower. "The opinion across the board was they were happy to be back no matter what it took."
Juggling both in-person and remote learners at the same time was a challenge, but students' cooperation made it work, said Eisenhower teacher Penny Dunning.
"The first week back was a little difficult, learning how to manipulate my attention and available technical resources to attend to the needs of two sets of students, those remote and those in-person, but the good attitudes and willingness of both sets of students made it work," Dunning said. "Next week, it we will be even better."
Other than a few internet issues on Monday, the week was smooth sailing, said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase. He credits extensive planning both at the building and district levels.
“Everybody was looking for the hiccups and the ball to drop but all the principals say it's gone better than they thought,” Dase said. “We talked the first day and that was it. The internet issues were addressed, and I think it was very successful.”
He planned a phone conference with building principals on Friday afternoon, and said he expects to do that weekly, so they can all discuss what went well and what needs improvement for the following week.
“I plan on thanking them for a job well done, and their staffs, too,” he said.
Ty Douglass, Eisenhower social worker, described the week as a "family reunion."
"You could feel the sense of family as they walked through the halls to class and were greeted by staff that they haven’t seen face to face in over a year," Douglass said. "You could almost feel a relief from everyone almost as education felt secondary. A new beginning."
Teacher selfies Abby Emroski and Billie Hall.JPG
Teacher selfies Anthony Mansur.JPG
Teacher selfies Bush MHS.JPG
Teacher selfies Christa Jenkins.JPG
Teacher selfies Dotti NIsbet Vicki Samar Shelby Wilcox .JPG
Teacher selfies Franklin.JPG
Teacher selfies Jaime Goodman.JPG
Teacher selfies JoBeth Page, NIkki Torbert and Kristin Portis.JPG
Teacher selfies John Hartzmark.JPG
Teacher selfies Johns HIll.JPG
Teacher selfies Kristy Watrous and Emily Hahn.PNG
Teacher selfies Libby Kirkland.JPG
Teacher selfies Mary Brady.JPG
Teacher selfies Michael Coziahr.JPG
Teacher selfies Nisbet Samar Wilcox.JPG
Teacher selfies Wayne Dunning.JPG
17. teacher selfies Joslyn Keathley and Joy Wiggle
Teacher selfies American Dreamers STEM Academy
teacher selfies Kevin Hale
teacher selfies Montessori classroom
Montessori Academy for Peace
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter