Watch now: Decatur schools gets $76 million in COVID funding

Harlei, a sixth-grader at American Dreamer STEM Academy, has her own tablet and the family has its own internet access, but being able to keep her own tablet for personal use meant the school's iPad was devoted just to school work, and a way to keep in touch with her teacher and other school staff.

“The only problem was, the chargers break or have shorts,” said Harlei's mother, Selina Orr. “She went through a couple of those. It think it's a good thing that the district provided (the equipment).”

According to an analysis by the Herald & Review, Decatur Public Schools, as a high-poverty district, received $4.9 million in the first round of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) Grants, federal and state grants to provide districts a way to buy what they needed to get through the COVID-19 crisis.

The first round of grants, in March 2020, were mainly used for masks, cleaning supplies and additional custodians, said Todd Covault, chief financial officer for Decatur Public Schools. In the second round of grants, the district received $21.9 million and will receive $49.3 million in a third round that has not yet been awarded.

One thing the grants helped pay for was the marquee signs at each building, which eases communication with parents and community. BLDD Architects' Kayla Peck designed the signs and her father, longtime district maintenance employee Buddy Peck, built the signs. The one at Johns Hill Magnet School incorporates the name and bricks from the old building, now being torn down.

“(The first round of grants) was all about trying to get health supplies and manage and control the pandemic,” Covault said. “Phase II (in December 2020) allowed us to do things like put air conditioning in the buildings, replacing doors and windows, facility-related things, trying to make use of addressing ventilation and doing what's best for our facilities.”

But districts didn't receive checks for the grants, he added. Each district had to apply for the grant, explain what the money would be used for, and pay up front for whatever they bought, then apply for reimbursement. That reimbursement came fairly promptly, but such projects would not have been possible if the district didn't have its own reserves in the bank adequate to pay for the supplies or improvements, and pay the other bills until the reimbursement came.

Schools also have to provide an accounting for how they used the funds and provide a monthly accounting. The third round for Decatur is $49 million, and Covault said the district has to write a plan for the entire amount to get approval. As yet the district hasn't determined what to use it for. Several ideas are being discussed.

Covault said the district wanted to use as much of the grant funds as possible on things that would last and were not one-time use, such as the devices to allow kids to learn from home, upgrades to playgrounds to allow kids to be outside but still respect social distancing, and the marquee signs that have been installed at each building, to aid in communication with parents and families.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In total, Decatur schools will receive $76,304,698 in COVID relief funds, $8,715 per student.

Sue Smeltzer of Decatur said she is not a parent of students in Decatur schools at present, but her suggestion for using some of the money would be to help teachers with classroom supplies.

"If allowed, reimbursing teachers for out-of-pocket expenses incurred in establishing and maintaining online instruction last year would go a long way toward bolstering the morale of those on the front lines," she said.

The funds have allowed school districts the ability to pay for things that would otherwise have had to come out of tight district budgets, Covault said.

“What it does for Decatur, in my opinion, is it's a revenue source to address some things that we would have liked to have done that wouldn't have gotten done easily,” Covault said. “Our building are dated and aged, and this gives us an avenue to address that. Our playgrounds largely are not very inviting, and it's an opportunity to update those type of things. It's an opportunity to kind of do some things we would not have been able to manage otherwise.”

Because the amount of money a district receives is based on enrollment and poverty levels, Decatur received a significantly higher amount than other Macon County schools. Mount Zion received $3,292,26 ($1,350 per student); Argenta-Oreana, $2,541,091 ($2,741 per student); Meridian, $1,780,167 ($1,745 per student); Warrensburg-Latham, $1,704,957 ($1,783 per student); and Sangamon Valley, $1,160,660 ($1,725 per student).

"There's a lot of decisions that still need to be made (about spending the remaining funds)," Covault said. "Everything is conceptual ideas and we've not landed anything yet. We got a lot of money for CARES I and CARES II, and here we are trying to plan for CARES III and haven't depleted CARES II yet. It's a wonderful gift, but it changes the dynamics, too. We have to spend time and all be on the same consensus as to what is the priority."

The COVID relief funds are separate from the evidence-based funding that Illinois districts receive, Covault said, and there should be no reduction in those state funds in response to districts' COVID relief. State funding is allotted to districts, also based on enrollment, level of poverty, and equalized assessed valuations in an effort to get more state dollars to poorer districts and even the playing field with richer districts, who receive more property tax funds.

"We rely heavily on evidence-based funding," he said. "These CARES funds are not intended for operational purposes, but what can you do to offset problems associated with the pandemic."

Mount Zion received the most funding after Decatur among Macon County schools, and Superintendent Travis Roundcount said his district used its COVID relief funds for many of the same things Decatur schools did: Chromebooks for students and staff, iPads for young learners, document cameras for classrooms, mobile hotspots for students without internet access at home, online educational materials for remote learning, new textbooks, cleaning and custodial supplies including new filters for schools, additional staff to assist with remote learners and learning loss, additional summer school classes and additional after-school tutoring opportunities.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.