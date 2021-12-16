Watch now: Decatur schools releases statement on TikTok shooting threat

DECATUR — The Decatur school district said officials will be monitoring social media after a threat of violence on Friday began circulating on social media.

"The Decatur Public School District has been made aware of a circulating TikTok post with a nationwide 'school shooting and bomb threats for every school in the USA even elementary' that will supposedly take place on Friday, December 17, 2021. The original post is general and not directed at a specific school. So far, the origins of this post are unknown and there is no indication this post is within our community," Bobbi Williams, interim superintendent, wrote in a Facebook post.

The anonymous social media threats had many educators on edge, as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.

Schools in states including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois and Montana said Thursday there would be an increased police presence because of the threats. At least one school district in Kaufman, Texas, announced plans to close the high school for the day in response.

Recommended for you…

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges. In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the “devious licks” challenge.

In October, students were challenged to slap a teacher, prompting the National Education Association to call on the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to intervene.

The post by Williams says: "There are no indications of known threats within DPS at this time. We are sharing this notice out of an abundance of caution and as a precautionary measure.

"The safety of our students and staff is our priority. All safety concerns to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Since returning to in-person learning this school year, schools nationwide are dealing with school safety concerns that seem to be heightened and causing anxiety, fear and nervousness among our staff and students."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0