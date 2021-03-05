Watch now: Decatur schools seeking to improve staff racial diversity

Six of the seven school board members are white.

Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur Branch of the NAACP, spoke to the school board at its Feb. 23 meeting and urged the district to try harder to balance the racial makeup of its employees.

"One of the best places to go (to recruit), and you have to have a good package, is historically black colleges," said Norman, a former educator and Decatur school board member.

Sending someone who is African-American to do the recruiting, especially if that person is a graduate of the historically black university, and reminding the young adults who may prefer an urban setting that Decatur is within easy driving distance of Chicago, Springfield and other cities that may offer what they're looking for, may be the key to convincing them to give Decatur a try, she said. Having a social group whose aim is to make newcomers feel welcome is a plus.

She also suggested starting recruiting efforts when students are freshmen and keeping in touch throughout their college years. She's pleased to see that administrator numbers closely mirror the city's racial makeup, but disappointed that teacher and other staff member numbers don't, she said.