Watch now: Decatur schools' transportation concerns continue

DECATUR — Transportation issues have been an issue in Decatur Public Schools since school began in August. A shortage of bus drivers has meant that multiple routes were unable to run each week, and students didn't always have a bus ride to and from school.

“As promised a couple of months ago, we've been working diligently on reviewing bus routes and coming up with solutions to get the equity issue solved,” Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams said at Tuesday's school board meeting. “We were about 20 drivers down, times three tiers, and that's a lot.”

The “tiers” she spoke of are staggered start times for district schools to allow fewer buses to serve more students, but even with the tiers, there weren't enough drivers.

Director of Operations Henry Walker, who was in charge of transportation, has left the district and Kimmy Taylor, coordinator of transportation, has been working “furiously,” Williams said, with the assistance of retired coordinator of transportation Randy Dotson. Dotson retired in December 2018 but returned to help with this issue.

“This is not an excuse but this is very difficult,” Williams said. “It's a national problem, not just a Decatur problem. I want our viewing audience to know that we've looked at options, like ourselves driving activity buses, which is not allowed because you have to have a commercial driver's license. We've talked about city buses. We are just scrounging the bottom of barrel to get busing for kids."

Families are receiving letters this week from the district with the updated routes and bus stops for their students, Williams said, which will take effect on the first day of school after the winter break.

“When we combined Franklin and Oak Grove and the two Montessori schools in the middle of the pandemic that seemed to be an issue, and changing boundaries in middle of pandemic, that was one of the problems,” Williams said.

The board approved an alteration of the contract between the district and Alltown Bus Service which will raise the drivers' minimum wage by $4 an hour, to allow the company to be competitive when recruiting new drivers. Dotson said the minimum wage for bus drivers was the same when he retired as it is now, and that could have something to do with the difficulty in hiring drivers.

With the changes, he said, there are 56 routes and 61 drivers which should greatly improve the transportation situation so that all the students who are eligible for bus service will have it. Under Illinois law, students must live more than 1.5 miles from their school to qualify for bus service, unless dispensation has been granted because the students would have to cross a dangerously busy street. A new law enacted in 2018 also includes dispensation for kids who have to walk through an area proven to have high criminal gang activity.

“It pains us and it has pained us that kids aren't getting what they need,” Williams said. “We know there'll be problems, and we need to over-communicate. We need to make sure parents know what's going on. The schools are working hard on this and principals are trying to communicate (to parents).”

