Watch now: Decatur students celebrate graduation in person

Tamara Hill said she's ready to move on to the next chapter, which for her is pursuing a career in nursing, while Tyrese Barbee plans to go to work for a while before heading to college.

“I'm ready to start my new life, explore new things, explore whatever God's got planned for me and for my life,” Hill said.

Eisenhower Principal Amy Zahm-Duncheon also congratulated the students for showing perseverance during a challenging time.

"These events have made you stronger than you know," she said. "You may feel frustrated about what you've missed this year, but don't let those feelings linger. Embrace this moment and know you have conquered the challenges thrown at you."

Summa cum laude speaker Matthew Clayton joked that during freshman orientation, he was terrified of his classmates and just wanted to go home. Graduation seemed far away then, he said.

"This year's been really weird to say the least, not because of that other thing, but because we actually had to decide what we wanted to do with the rest of our lives," Clayton said. "This past year was a very good time to reflect on all we have done and who we could be."