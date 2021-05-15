 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur students celebrate graduation in person
EDUCATION

Watch now: Decatur students celebrate graduation in person

DECATUR — The approximately 400 students who graduated from Decatur Public Schools on Saturday could not have imagined, when they were starting high school, what they would face during these four years.

Both ceremonies were held outdoors at the schools on their respective football fields, and though the day was cloudy and cool, the rain held off. The graduations were live-streamed on Facebook, because each graduate was only allowed three tickets in the interest of social distancing.

“We're a little older, a little more experienced, and a lot more confused,” said summa cum laude speaker Rebecca Allgeier at MacArthur High School's ceremony Saturday morning.

Allgeier_Rebecca 051521.JPG

"We're a little older, a little more experienced, and a lot more confused," said summa cum laude speaker Rebecca Allgeier at MacArthur High School's ceremony on Saturday morning.

The most valuable lessons she learned, Allgeier said, didn't come from classes or textbooks, but from her classmates. Through the challenges of remote learning and uncertainty that surrounded them, they showed her what friendship and resilience are all about.

“One of the biggest mistakes in high school is putting too high a priority on things that won't matter in hindsight,” she said.

Principal Cordell Ingram's message was similar.

“The pandemic attempted to strip this day from us,” he said. “It attempted to strangle our dreams, our destiny, our goals. But what someone forgot to tell this pandemic is that we are Generals, and we hold strong to the last D: determination. I recognize that this is a class of great fortitude and great courage.”

Ingram_Cordell 051521.JPG

Principal Cordell Ingram speaks to graduates at MacArthur High School's ceremony on Saturday. 

He told the graduates he had three pieces of advice for them to always remember: Don't take life for granted; motivation has to come from within; and be the change you want to see.

“Live life until the wheels fall off,” he said.

Britton_Kortnee 051521.JPG

Kortnee Britton, bottom center, shows off a cap decorated in honor of her late mother Laura Rae Brown before the graduation ceremony on Saturday at MacArthur.

Graduate Zxy Rice-Thomas said, before the ceremony, that there were plenty of times in the last year that she felt like throwing in the towel, but she was determined to make it to graduation day.

Even if we only got to be in school (in person) for a few days, we made it,” she said.

Tamara Hill said she's ready to move on to the next chapter, which for her is pursuing a career in nursing, while Tyrese Barbee plans to go to work for a while before heading to college.

Hill_Tamara 051521.JPG

Tyrese Barbee, left, and Tamara Hill take a photo together at the MacArthur ceremony on Saturday at the high school. 

“I'm ready to start my new life, explore new things, explore whatever God's got planned for me and for my life,” Hill said.

Eisenhower Principal Amy Zahm-Duncheon also congratulated the students for showing perseverance during a challenging time.

Eisenhower graduation 051521.JPG

Graduating seniors during procession at the Eisenhower ceremony on Saturday at the high school.

"These events have made you stronger than you know," she said. "You may feel frustrated about what you've missed this year, but don't let those feelings linger. Embrace this moment and know you have conquered the challenges thrown at you."

Summa cum laude speaker Matthew Clayton joked that during freshman orientation, he was terrified of his classmates and just wanted to go home. Graduation seemed far away then, he said. 

"This year's been really weird to say the least, not because of that other thing, but because we actually had to decide what we wanted to do with the rest of our lives," Clayton said. "This past year was a very good time to reflect on all we have done and who we could be." 

Gabriella L. Smith 1 051521.JPG

Orator Gabriella L. Smith acknowledges the seniors after speaking to graduates at Eisenhower High School on Saturday during graduation ceremonies. 
Matthew Dominic Perry Clayton 1 051521.JPG

Summa cum laude Speaker Matthew Dominic Perry Clayton speaks to graduates at Eisenhower High School on Saturday during graduation ceremonies. 

Ella Smith, the class orator, described senior year as "a wreck for most of us." People often say the high school years are the best years of your life, she said, but she hopes they're wrong about that. 

"This year, especially, has been, at times, overwhelmingly difficult, to say the least," Smith said. 

Amy Zahm-Duncheon 1 051521.JPG

Principal Dr. Amy Zahm-Duncheon speaks to graduates at Eisenhower High School on Saturday during graduation ceremonies.

The students have proved that humans are resilient, she said, and the Class of 2021 deserves a moment to bask in the fact that they pushed through. 

"I am so beyond proud of each and every one of you," Smith said. "I know it has not been easy."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

