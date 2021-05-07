Watch now: Decatur students embark on careers right out of high school

“We're excited to be acknowledging and celebrating students from various industries upon this stage,” she said. “All of them committed over this last year to internships and co-ops at job sites, from DPS maintenance to Caterpillar to Richland and different trades. They put in the time and the effort and here we are today.”

Decatur schools has shifted its focus from “college readiness” to “career readiness,” she said, because the goal of college-bound students is also to prepare for a career. With meaningful opportunities, students inclined to go straight to work after high school can get the training and experience they need.

Ed Walton, who teaches the construction trades class at Eisenhower, said his goal is not to make carpenters or plumbers or electricians out of his students, but to expose them to those careers and give them the basic skills. This year, the students in his class have worked on the Habitat for Humanity house at 1398 W. Wood St. almost every day, which not only trains them in real-life skills, but helps out the community by getting the work done at a faster pace.