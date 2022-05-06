Watch now: Decatur students sign letters of intent to go straight into careers from high school

“I used to do stuff with my uncle, like build things,” said the MacArthur High School senior. “It's great. I'm happy.”
Decatur Public Schools has put an increasing emphasis on career readiness in the last few years, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of Innovative Programs and Strategic Planning, and that means recognizing that college is not the goal of every student. Some, like Jalecia, want to get right to work, and the trades have partnered with the school district to provide internships and opportunities to make that happen.
Dennis Huffman is also headed to a carpentry apprenticeship. He took a construction trades class at MacArthur High School with Ed Walton, and realized that was what he wanted to do for a career.
Walton said that the building trades class began with a partnership with Habitat for Humanity. That gave the students an opportunity to get real world experience, while saving the district the material costs that had been associated with the class in the past. Formerly, the district financed the building of a house that was then sold, while working with Habitat meant that students could provide labor without costing the district anything.
“It was a win-win because we didn't have to provide the materials; they provided the materials,” Walton said. “And it was a win for them because their houses were getting built. Since then we've built a veteran a house and a two-story house on Wood Street, and the full circle of that house is that one of (the district's) custodians is the family that moved into that house. So that was really cool to see.”
The partnership with the carpenters union means that their curriculum is available for the high school students and the students, when they leave the program, go directly into the apprenticeship program and will earn $20 an hour.
For Kayla DeLeon, nursing was the goal. Several members of her family are nurses, and she signed her letter of intent to work as a certified nurse assistant at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. Community sourcing strategist Benie Kalala of St Mary's, who was at the event, told families that the HSHS system offers a scholarship program that will provide students like Kayla up to $20,000 to help pay the expenses of acquiring a nursing degree, with a guarantee of employment with an HSHS hospital when they finish.
In all, 14 students signed letters on Friday.
“I am so super, super proud of each and every one of you,” said Superintendent Rochelle Clark. “Let's think about this. We went to school, we held down a job, did our best at our job, and was invited back.”
“When I go to schools, I always tell the kids, whether it's pre-K or high school, that it's our job to make sure you get a high-quality education,” said Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, “and that you leave this district better prepared for life. Some people go off to college, some to careers, and for you all to have this before you actually leave the district, is a testimony to the outstanding work from the department of innovative learning and it just says that we're doing a lot of things right in this district, but ultimately, that you did a lot of things right.”
When Eisenhower and MacArthur students got great experience through internships.
John Reidy
The Decatur School District internship program debuted in 2015, with the idea for students to do real work and explore career areas. This year, 40 businesses offered to host interns. Students who apply for an internship choose where they'd like to work, and of the 40, 25 were chosen by the 46 students in the program.
When Holy Family students shaved their heads in solidarity.
Herald & Review File Photo
When fifth grader Adam Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma and began chemotherapy, he decided to shave his head when his hair began falling out. He wasn't alone: One by one, a number of his friends followed suit.
When the ducks at Brush College School got some special attention.
Herald & Review File Photo
In 2007, two mother ducks were raising their flock of 24, and Principal Joe Smith took care of them. Smith arrived at school as early as 5 a.m. to put out food, clean up droppings and refill the two wading pools he bought for the ducks.
When a Durfee Magnet School teacher thought outside of the box for seating.
Herald & Review File Photo
Durfee Magnet School teacher Morgan Rufty received a grant to buy exercise balls for every child in her classroom to use instead of chairs. The balls delighted the kids, and research suggests that sitting on them could improve retention and concentration.
When Christmas came early for every child at French Academy.
Herald & Review File Photo
In December 2014, Principal Julie Fane organized her Facebook friends, Heartland Community Church and others to buy Christmas presents for all 294 students at the school. The kids didn't even know they'd provided wish lists through an innocent writing assignment: If you had $20, what would you spend it on?
When student volunteers pitched in to clean up neighborhoods.
Herald & Review File Photo
MacArthur, Eisenhower and St. Teresa high schools fanned out into neighborhoods to pick up trash as part of a 2016 cooperative event between Beautify Decatur and the city of Decatur. "I just feel like it's a way to get students involved who don't usually do stuff like this and get them out in the community, and it's a chance to clean up Decatur," said MacArthur High School junior Devin Fields.
When MacArthur students comforted children at Dove's domestic violence shelter.
Unsplash Photo
Students in the Jobs for America's Graduates program at MacArthur High School wanted to provide some comfort to those children at the Dove Inc. domestic violence shelter. They made soft fleece blankets and yarn octopus toys, and bought toy cars and packs of playing cards.
When St. Teresa physics students learned from Decatur police.
Jim Bowling
Students in Kimber Wilderman's physics class learned about accident reconstruction from Decatur police officers and Macon County prosecutors. They took measurements of vehicles and examined the damage, with guidance from the officers, to learn how those measurements help police determine speed and other factors after an accident.
When French Academy students helped their classmate play violin.
Jim Bowling
Takila Carr wanted to play the violin, but she couldn't grip with the thumb on her right hand, and her fingers wouldn't curl around the bow to brace it and control it. So her fourth-grade classmates at French Academy in Decatur decided to make a class project out of finding a way to help Takila play the violin.
When Dennis School students dreamed up ways to help a reptile friend.
Jim Bowling
Dennis School second-grade teacher Jim Dawson challenged students to design wheelchairs for Lt. Dan the turtle, who had to have two legs amputated. The children researched reptiles and their needs, studied human wheelchairs then each group made a prototype for Dan to try out.
These are just a few of the outstanding moments from Decatur public and private schools. For more great education stories, follow reporter Valerie Wells on Twitter at @modgirlreporter.
