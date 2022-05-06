Watch now: Decatur students sign letters of intent to go straight into careers from high school

DECATUR – Jalecia Thomas first got interested in carpentry working with her uncle when she was a child.

On Friday, she signed a letter of intent to enter an apprenticeship with Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Apprentice and Training Program. She'll earn while she learns.

“I used to do stuff with my uncle, like build things,” said the MacArthur High School senior. “It's great. I'm happy.”

Decatur Public Schools has put an increasing emphasis on career readiness in the last few years, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of Innovative Programs and Strategic Planning, and that means recognizing that college is not the goal of every student. Some, like Jalecia, want to get right to work, and the trades have partnered with the school district to provide internships and opportunities to make that happen.

Dennis Huffman is also headed to a carpentry apprenticeship. He took a construction trades class at MacArthur High School with Ed Walton, and realized that was what he wanted to do for a career.

Walton said that the building trades class began with a partnership with Habitat for Humanity. That gave the students an opportunity to get real world experience, while saving the district the material costs that had been associated with the class in the past. Formerly, the district financed the building of a house that was then sold, while working with Habitat meant that students could provide labor without costing the district anything.

“It was a win-win because we didn't have to provide the materials; they provided the materials,” Walton said. “And it was a win for them because their houses were getting built. Since then we've built a veteran a house and a two-story house on Wood Street, and the full circle of that house is that one of (the district's) custodians is the family that moved into that house. So that was really cool to see.”

The partnership with the carpenters union means that their curriculum is available for the high school students and the students, when they leave the program, go directly into the apprenticeship program and will earn $20 an hour.

For Kayla DeLeon, nursing was the goal. Several members of her family are nurses, and she signed her letter of intent to work as a certified nurse assistant at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. Community sourcing strategist Benie Kalala of St Mary's, who was at the event, told families that the HSHS system offers a scholarship program that will provide students like Kayla up to $20,000 to help pay the expenses of acquiring a nursing degree, with a guarantee of employment with an HSHS hospital when they finish.

In all, 14 students signed letters on Friday.

“I am so super, super proud of each and every one of you,” said Superintendent Rochelle Clark. “Let's think about this. We went to school, we held down a job, did our best at our job, and was invited back.”

“When I go to schools, I always tell the kids, whether it's pre-K or high school, that it's our job to make sure you get a high-quality education,” said Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, “and that you leave this district better prepared for life. Some people go off to college, some to careers, and for you all to have this before you actually leave the district, is a testimony to the outstanding work from the department of innovative learning and it just says that we're doing a lot of things right in this district, but ultimately, that you did a lot of things right.”

