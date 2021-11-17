Watch now: Decatur teacher shortage at 'crisis'

DECATUR — Decatur school board member Al Scheider suggested the creation of a committee to address what he called a "crisis" situation when it comes to a shortage of teachers in the district.

The suggestion, made at Tuesday's school board meeting, prompted a lengthy discussion about the ongoing teacher shortage throughout the nation and the difficulty of filling vacancies that districts have faced.

"I believe that we have a crisis," he said. "Most everyone aware of it, of not having enough teachers and teaching assistants. I know the whole nation is going through this, and I'm not suggesting anyone is doing anything horrible, but I think we need to do anything extra we can to help get as many as we can."

The posting of positions is controlled by contracts with the bargaining units, said Jason Hood, director of human resources, and employees who have been displaced or on leave get first choice of openings, before jobs can be posted and outside applications accepted. That process can't be changed without sitting down at the bargaining table. The district doesn't have discretion to change that procedure otherwise.

Board members also discussed the exhaustion and mental health needs of staff who are working extra hard due to the pandemic and the shortage, and the possibility of adding days to upcoming holiday breaks, but Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams said that discussion had already taken place. The effect on families who would need child care, for example, would have to be taken into account, and the district's legal counsel Brian Braun said the state requires a certain number of instructional days, so those days would have to be made up elsewhere.

"You can have the discussion (about ways to address the teacher shortage)," Braun said, "but it's the same discussion every district is having. There's a national teacher shortage and it's hard to fill vacancies. You can try all kinds of things and still be in the same position as everyone around you. We have a problem, and until supply and demand gets closer together, we'll continue to have the problem."

In other business, the annual audits of the Decatur Public Schools and Macon-Piatt Special Education District are complete, and the auditing firm found no material weaknesses. However, under Illinois State Board of Education guidelines, a district should have 180 days of cash on hand, and Decatur has only a little more than 84 days of cash on hand. That has dropped the district's preliminary designation to "warning" status.

The state also encourages districts to have a ratio of 25 percent of fund balances to revenue, and Decatur has only 19.2 percent, a decline from last year when the district's fund balances to revenue number was 25.9 percent.

The preliminary tax levy was also discussed and will be voted on at the Dec. 14 meeting. Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault monitors the district's equalized assessed valuation figures and will make adjustments as needed between now and then, but his estimate on Tuesday was that the levy will be reduced by .5627 cents for the taxes due in 2022, meaning that a $100,000 home would have property taxes $187.57 less than in 2021. That's a temporary reduction, he said, and he expects the levy to go up 25 to 30 cents the following year.

