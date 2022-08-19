Watch now: Decatur teens create robotics kits for children in Kenya

DECATUR — The Super Scream Brothers 4-H robotics team has always had the goal of promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at the city and state level.

“After our (competitive) season last year, we decided we wanted to go to the world level, so we started looking for organizations that could possibly link us with schools across the world, as they might have less access to STEM,” said team member Owen Raleigh, a senior at MacArthur High School. “That's when we got our connection to Caring for Kenya.”

That Urbana-based Christian mission organization seeks to provide for both physical and spiritual needs of the people in Kenya. It was first founded to provide support for Erastus Kavuti, a member of the Kenyan Air Force who came to the United States for training in Rantoul and became a Christian while he was there. He wanted to take the Gospel to his village, Tulia, in Kenya, and Caring for Kenya formed in 1995 to help him accomplish that.

Today, the organization's regular mission trips provide assistance such as wells for fresh water, medical supplies, Bible studies, and building schools for Kenyan children.

The Super Scream Brothers team created robotics kits with all the supplies to build small, simple robots, and instructions for assembly by using what Raleigh calls “Lego-style instructions”: that is, the directions are in the form of photos to bridge the language barrier.

“We 3-D printed our own chassis, gears and sprockets,” Raleigh said. “And then used some pre-made bought components like motors and batteries, made our own set of instructions and trained some people who would be going on the Caring for Kenya trip.”

Marie Shaffer was on that trip. She is a 2021 graduate of MacArthur High School.

“We were there for two weeks,” she said. “We were there for evangelism and teaching people in Kenya about agriculture and encouraging them to provide for their families with their own food and another source of income.”

Many families in Kenya can't afford to send their children to school because free public schools aren't available there, Shaffer said. Caring for Kenya has helped provide schools for those kids, and during the trip, she said, the Americans visited one of the schools and delivered the robotics kits, helping the students put them together and use them.

“We wanted to kind of expose the kids in Kenya to some of the projects that are going on here,” she said.

The Super Scream Brothers team is already hard at work on their own robot for this year's competitions. The members were in FIRST Lego League robotics when they were younger and now that they're all in high school, are competing in the older age group of FIRST Tech Challenge.

Robotics competitions give teams a set of challenges that their robots must complete, and Super Scream has advanced in previous competitions from local, state, regional and national contests to worldwide contests, Raleigh said. They have to build and program the robots themselves and figure out how to fix any problems that arise. Coach Jeff Suckow is there for advice and encouragement, but the work is done by the players.

The team practices at Flipside Technologies in Park 101.