Watch now: Decatur's 'Never Too Small ' basketball camp keeps kids moving

DECATUR — As the sound of dozens of bouncing basketballs reverberates through the gym at Decatur Christian School, silence is achieved in an instant when Mikayla Lehman blows her whistle.

"Never Too Small to Ball" basketball camp, in its fifth year, provides over 100 kids ages 4 to 12 a chance to spend a week honing their skills and learning new ones.

“There's a lot to love about this place,” said Izsak Szajko, who will be in fifth grade at Warrensburg-Latham this fall. He also attended the camp with his brother last summer. “The people are really supportive and stuff. When something bad is happening, they make you feel better," Izsak added.

Harper Douglas, who will be in fourth grade at the Lutheran School Association, also attended last year.

“My friend signed up and it's her first time here,” Harper said. “The helpers are really nice.”

The helpers are an important piece of the puzzle, Lehman said. Her mother, Roberta Lehman, provides snacks and other support during the sessions. Assistant coaches include Mike Phillips, Eric Burks, Jamian Holder, Mark Pearson and Connor Brown.

Brown is in his second year as a volunteer. He played basketball at Cerro Gordo High School and will do the same at Lake Land College in the fall, where he's studying sports management and hopes to make basketball his career. If playing professionally doesn't work out, he said, he hopes to be an agent or coach.

“I'm here to help the kids,” he said. “I want to make sure they get a good experience if they want to be a basketball player just like I am. This is nice, helping them out, because I used to go to camps just like this. It kind of is different now (for me) because I'm coaching, but we still have the same goal. We want all these kids to succeed.”

The little ones flocked around Brown as he led them in a dancing jog around the gym, all of them laughing.

“I started (the camp) to teach the game of basketball, which I love,” Lehman said. “I kept doing it because it's become a community event and I enjoy investing in the kids.”

This year, she said, there are 122 kids, split between a morning and an afternoon session. The kids are kept moving almost the entire two hours, with relays, skill building and games, and a brief break for snacks midway.

“We do a lot of conditioning,” she said Wednesday. “Each day varies a lot. Yesterday we did a lot of ball handling. Today is more conditioning, and halfway through the week, we give them a break and do some more fun kinds of things, and Thursday and Friday, we pick it back up again where we do more scrimmaging, one-on-one drills, things like that.”