Watch now: Decatur's Prep Academy students meet their mentors

DECATUR — Taking both college and high school courses at the same time to earn a diploma and associate's degree by graduation is tough.

“Ask for advice. Ask for support. That's what I'm here for,” said Deanne Hillman, the Decatur Public Schools' human resources director, to students at MacArthur High School. Hillman is one of several mentors to Prep Academy students, divided into small groups of four or five students per mentor.

The mentors, who are district administrators and Richland Community College instructors, met with their student groups for the first time on Tuesday for a getting-to-know-you chat. They exchanged email addresses and personal information like what their hobbies and interests are. The mentors will meet with the students a minimum of once a month to check in and help students over any humps they might encounter.

Prep Academy is in its second year, with 107 students in freshman and sophomore classes at MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools. The students are taking their required high school classes alongside dual credit classes through Richland, with the aim of graduating in four years with both a diploma and an associate's degree, giving them a head start on their college education or entry into the workforce. Next year, the students who will be juniors will spend half their day at their high school and the other half at Richland.

Juggling the increased academic demands can be difficult, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning.

“We wanted to roll out extra support for the students,” she said. “One being the mentor piece. We want to make sure our students are being met where they're at, and sometimes the whole group just doesn't do that.”

Grayned told the sophomores, who are in their second year of Prep Academy, that administrators of the academy are watching their grades. Keeping those grades up is important for their later applications to college, and nobody wants to see them fail, she said.

“Resources, like I keep saying,” she said. “We want to give you the resources you need to be successful.”

The workload is not as difficult as she had feared, said Maddie Pruitt.

“They actually made it a lot easier for us to grasp onto it,” she said. “It's going really well, honestly. They planned out the courses really nicely.”

She was attracted by the idea of getting an associate's degree while she's in high school, she said.

“Who doesn't want a free education?” she said.