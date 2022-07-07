Watch now: Decatur's Salvation Army music conservatory encourage local youth

DECATUR — Summer isn’t a time for kids to put down their musical instruments.

Kensi Clynes, 10, sings and plays the trumpet. She spent the week practicing with the Salvation Army North and Central Illinois Division music conservatory. As an incoming fifth grader, Kensi has few opportunities to play a variety of instruments. “And I’m happy to get out of the house,” she said.

Major Burries, 12, has been playing the drums for nearly two years. “It flows pretty nice,” he said about the conservatory. “It’s not really all that hard.”

More than 30 young musicians from the conservatory gave a mini-concert during a Thursday lunch for the Home League Women at the Decatur Salvation Army. The young musicians said they weren’t anxious about the performance.

“I’ve got it all down,” Major said.

“I’ve done these things before,” Kensi added.

The program, made up of school-aged children, was had been called the Heartland Division. After the directors merged with the Chicago-area programs, the name was changed to the North and Central Illinois Division. Music Director Peter Kim conducts the conservatory with various Salvation Army youth bands throughout the Midwest. The next conservatory will be in Champaign. The students meet for nearly a week to learn various musical instruments.

“The reason that we do it is so they will have a great time through music and discover their talents through music,” Kim said.

The youth who play with the Decatur Salvation Army band have performed with each other in the past. They recently finished an eight-day camp in Peoria with nearly 140 other students.

According to Lt. Shanell Debela, the previous camp prepared them for the local conservatory. “That was an eight-day boot camp,” she said. “So they are ready, this is easy.”

During the conservatory and other Salvation Army camps, the students learn the instruments and music theory, as well as discipline and concentration skills.

Datrice Weathers, Salvation Army youth director, encourages the students, especially when they struggle. “You can take a rest, but you do not get to quit,” she said. “As beginners, you can also sound great and you don’t have to be perfect in order to perform.”

The local conservatory began on Tuesday. With only two days of instructions, many of the students were able to learn the basics of a new instrument. “They are performing already,” Kim said.

The Fall conservatory is planned for September. “We are trying to expand this program so that we can reach as many kids as possible,” Kim said. “Otherwise we would not have the opportunity to do so.”