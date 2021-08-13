Watch now: Decatur's teachers back on the job as schools prepare to open Aug. 16

DECATUR – As teachers met this week to prepare for a mostly normal return to school next week, organize classrooms and get to know new buildings and new colleagues, Stephanie Morgan-Harris was also beginning a new job.

Morgan-Harris, the new principal at Muffley School, is a Chicago native and has her own story of success against the odds to help in understanding students and to inspire the teachers to do the same.

Morgan-Harris grew up in a neighborhood where gangs were a daily presence, she said, and her mother sent her to parochial school to keep her away from them. She attended a majority-Black school for elementary, a Catholic middle school, and a Lutheran high school. She was an avid reader, but from middle school on, was in schools where there were few Black students, and at 17 was pregnant. Her principal told her she'd be a “welfare mom” all her life, but she had bigger plans. She was accepted to Alabama State University and graduated in three years, and is working on her doctorate.

“It's your world,” she said to staff at a morning meeting on Thursday. “Make a difference for all kids, especially our Black and brown babies, who have so many other obstacles they have to face.”

Watch now: Material delay won't alter Johns Hill opening plans The Decatur school board heard Tuesday that the lack of materials and difficulties with vendors have delayed the final completion of work at Johns Hill Magnet School's new building.

“We can't wait to see their smiles,” said Melissa Cripe, correcting herself with a laugh, “well, we can't see them smiling with the masks on.”

Cripe and fellow first-grade teacher Tiffany Tangney said having the students in school full time, as opposed to the year of remote learning and a few weeks of two-days-a-week classes at the end of the 2020-21 school year, is something they've been eagerly anticipating.

Tangney said there were kids last year who never once logged on for remote learning, and she expects some students to have fallen far behind, but they're ready to work with those students.

“We miss our babies, and they need us,” said Morgan-Harris.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The past 17 months have been marked by various restrictions within Decatur and other school districts to contain COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer recommended that school systems decide about masks and other safety mitigations based on infections at the local level. However, Gov. J.B. Pritzker in early August announced an executive order for mask use by all staff, students and visitors indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The move touched off opposition among parent groups. Some districts, including Meridian schools, moved to not require masks.

COVID-19 protocols in place for schools include a mandate to wear masks indoors, though children can take them off to eat, drink and for outdoor recess as long as they abide by the three-foot social distancing rule. Adults must stay 6 feet apart. Children who exhibit symptoms will be isolated and sent home, along with any siblings from the same household, until they have tested negative for the virus. Classrooms will be rearranged to respect the distance and so will lunchrooms.

Morgan-Harris told teachers they must keep accurate seating charts for contact tracing purposes if a child does test positive, and bus seating charts will also be necessary.

It's possible, said school nurse Amber Brownfield, that children will complain of symptoms when they don't have any, just to go home.

“We'll require a negative test to come back,” Morgan-Harris said. “It'll correct itself over time. They'll get tired of getting tested" if they're faking.

Construction is ongoing at Muffley, Parsons and Johns Hill, but school will open and open houses scheduled for the first week of school will go on as planned. Some of the delays are due to supply chain problems, Brian Beneke of O'Shea Builders told the school board at its Aug. 10 meeting, and some is due to sub-contractors failing to complete work when they said they would.

One of the main upgrades to Decatur schools is air-conditioning, and that is functional. Fifth-grade teacher Leslie Woolsey, who joked that moving from South Shores School to Muffley was a huge undertaking, wore a sweatshirt on Thursday because it's so cool in her room. She has one of the newly built classrooms, ready for students to arrive with their brand-new, plastic-covered math books waiting on their desks.

Meantime, the process for finding the next Decatur schools superintendent continues. Paul Fregeau was named superintendent of a St. Louis-area school district in March.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.