Watch now: Decatur's Youth with a Positive Direction brings fun to local kids

DECATUR — As a recent MacArthur High School graduate, KJ Bond, 18, works with groups of younger children.

“I get paid to just play with kids,” he said. “It’s pretty fun. I’m not going to lie.”

The kids, who are part of the program Youth with a Positive Direction, are having fun, too.

The free program is designed to improve educational performances of local youth through academic activities, as well as provide essential skills in arts, music and technology.

MacArthur graduate Ciaunna McCoy, 17, has already taken what she has learned to college. She graduated early and now attends Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville majoring in nursing. McCoy has been a part of the Youth with a Positive Direction since she was very young. “Then I started teaching dance as just an assistant at about 14,” she said. “Then I started running the dance team at about 16.”

According to Christopher Young, program director, Youth with a Positive Direction has been working with Decatur youth for nearly 40 years.

“We do camp in summer time,” he said. “In the fall, we go in with the after-school program.”

The summer is filled with activities, including field trips, meals, movies, arts and crafts, dance and music. “But we do 30-minutes of educational stuff,” Young said. “Then they have fun.”

More than 130 school-age children meet in the summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Street Church of the Living God in Decatur.

Young, 35, was once one of the kids involved in Youth with a Positive Direction. “So I know what it feels like to be there,” he said. “When I came here, I got to meet more friends, I got to be involved in activities. You can be a kid when you’re here.”

The program has been located in other buildings, but has occupied the Main Street church since 2004.

Although the program is free, applications are available for the summer program, which starts in May, or the after-school program that begins in August.

The Youth with a Positive Direction staff will host a Back-to-School Extravaganza on July 31. The various groups will perform while the staff distributes backpacks. “Then we break out for two weeks before we start the fall program,” Young said.

The staff of 31 provide the transportation, meals, supervision for the youth. During the pandemic, they did what they were able through virtual opportunities. They also made and delivered lunches to the kids who attend Youth with a Positive Direction. “If we see five extra kids, we have five extra bags for them as well,” Young said. “Parents were still getting our help if they needed it.”

The youth get out into the community as well. The various groups take advantage of the invitations to churches and other community events. A couple of the Youth with a Positive Direction groups performed at the dedication of the Roger Walker Mural last week. “We brought our drumline and we brought our dance team and they did a performance,” Young said.

Bond will leave his position for Illinois Wesleyan University in the fall. McCoy will also be heading back to school soon. The experiences the young leaders have gained through the program will be useful in their adult lives, they both said. “I’m just taking what I learned to deal with people,” McCoy said.

“Patience,” Bond said. “You have to learn patience in the world for anybody.”

Although the kids involved have a structured summer, McCoy and Bond admit the environment can be laidback. “It’s a good place to be,” McCoy said.