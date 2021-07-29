Watch now: Dennis summer school students focus on Decatur health issues

DECATUR — Residents of Decatur face health challenges every day.

Some significant ones include diabetes, drug and alcohol abuse, and of course, COVID-19. One that may not get as much attention, however, is the often-short life expectancy of transgender people.

“LGBTQ people should never feel that they're less than,” said Morgan Williams, who will be in seventh grade next month. She and classmate Amanda Finch-Lloyd worked together on a presentation about issues that face that population, like self-medication with drugs and alcohol, depression and suicide.

The second month of summer school in Decatur Public Schools has been devoted to enrichment, and at Dennis School, middle school teacher Sara Nave wanted students to learn about health issues facing fellow Decaturites, as well as learn healthy eating and habits for themselves.

The class wound up the summer session with a stand at the Dennis/Millikin Garden on Fairview and Wood streets on Thursday, where students showcased their research and sold items including bookmarks, bracelets and salsa they had made, and Nave brought some of her Nave's Noshery cookies as well.

“Students created arts and crafts they've brought out here to sell,” Nave said. “All of the proceeds are going to be going to Oasis Day Center which, after doing some extensive research on local charities and organizations, they believe they were the most deserving because they rely on the community to support them, so that's what we're going to do.”

One of the most important issues to Nave is a good diet, especially for children.

“We are seeing that fewer and fewer students are actually eating the food that is provided for them at school,” said Nave. “Not because they're going through a phase, but because the food isn't good. The quality isn't great. It doesn't taste good. And then we have those kids who aren't eating the food going out and playing basketball or running track or cross-country and they're getting sick, they're passing out. We had a couple of students talk about that and how it's very important to have better quality food so our kids are actually eating it.”

Part of that lesson included making homemade salsa, which Nave and the students had for sale at the event. She taught them the importance of fresh vegetables, which they can grow themselves even in a small space, and that eating fresh and healthy food will make them feel better and function more efficiently.

Mental health was one of the larger topics the kids researched, and three different groups of students chose that one. Nave had offered the kids a list of health issues in Decatur to choose from and each set of kids could pick the one that most interested them.

They did their research online, said Amanda, who will also be in seventh grade, and part of that process was learning which websites are authoritative and which are not.

Thursday's weather was a little damp and muggy, and Nave brought a canopy to keep the students and their products dry during the event, handing out tent pegs for the kids to do the work of securing the canopy, which she quipped was “teaching them life skills.”

“We talked about bullying, we talked about being inclusive with the LGBTQ community,” Nave said of the mental health research. “One of my students came up to me and told me that the average age for a transgender person to live is 35, and if they are Black and transgender, the number dramatically drops. Suicide, drug use to cope with different things like non-acceptance. That was definitely a wake-up call to a lot of us, so we talked about that.”

The entire project was productive and positive, she added.

“These are not easy things to talk about, but they affect all of our kids, so it's important that they understand what people are going through, so we can be kinder to one another, because you don't know what the person next to you is going through,” Nave said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

