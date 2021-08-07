Watch now: Duck Derby paddles back to Children's Museum of Illinois

DECATUR — Even if it won't actually affect the outcome of the race, it's hard not to cheer for your rubber ducky when it's in the Duck Derby.

Adults and children gathered around the trench as the barrel filled with water from a spout and finally tipped over, carrying the numbered rubber duckies down the course, tumbling and shifting position until 10 winners were the first to go across the finish line. The ducks are identical and the numbers are on their bottoms, so it's hard to know if your duck is doing well or badly until the race is over and the winners are announced.

The annual Duck Derby, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Children's Museum of Illinois, was held with in-person activities on Saturday, after being a virtual event last year due to COVID-19.

“Today we have lots of our community friends here,” said Abby Koester, executive director of the museum. “ADM Cares is here, Rock Springs, the Decatur Area Arts Council, and Girl Scouts with lots of fun duck-themed activities.”

Supporters can buy a rubber duck with a number on it and if their duck wins, the top prize is $3,000. Several heats were held before the final race, with 10 winners of each race qualifying for the final. The idea of having heats, Koester said, was to build up the suspense and excitement instead of just having one big race for all the marbles.

“It's a way to raise funds for the museum, to make sure our admission costs are affordable for our families, to make sure we can add to our exhibits, and fix things, and clean things, and make sure the museum is enjoyable for families," Koester said.

The museum is open regular hours again, and while they are limiting capacity, so far they haven't had to turn anyone away, Koester said. Extra cleaning protocols are in place and visitors must wear a mask, but otherwise, things are back to normal.

“Something really big and awesome” is coming this fall, she added, but she can't talk about it yet. An announcement is expected soon.

Rachel Strode's family attended and bought a “family” of ducks — four of them — for the race. Her daughter Raelyn's best friend gave up a birthday party invitation to join the family for the event.

“I actually grew up in the Children's Museum myself,” said Strode, a member of the museum board. “There's not a lot of education-enriched things you can take your kids to do, so I love the fact that over the years the museum has always been education-based and has been a great environment for kids to come and play.”

Abby Boethin's family just moved to the area, and her kids Rowan, 4, Reinhold, 2, and 5-year-old Max love the museum.

“We heard this was happening, and what a great day to come and spend some time before school starts and do some crafts and help a good cause,” she said.

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois were also on hand with fun activities in the hopes that some girls would be intrigued enough to want to become Girl Scouts, said Kathy Graven, membership engagement coordinator. While some troops take summers off and meet only during the school year, that's up to the troop leader, and plenty of them also have summer activities.

"We just want to encourage girls to join us in our journey and we want to invest in girls," Graven said. "We want to teach them to be courageous and strong and confident, and we just feel like we offer some great programs that make that happen."

