Watch now: Durfee time capsule opened

According to school officials, the capsule was buried in 2000, the year Durfee moved into the building at 1000 W. Grand Ave. Named after Decatur resident Henry Durfee, who served on the city Board of Education at the time, it was started in 1892 at the corner of now Grand Avenue and Jasper Street.

"This is great to kind of close out the history of Durfee," said Denise Swarthout, the school district's chief communications officer. "But it is bittersweet that the kids couldn't be here to experience it with us, given the time we're living in."

Moving forward, the Durfee building and others getting decommissioned — Baum, Oak Grove, Stevenson and Garfield — are being examined for future use, a topic of discussion at the board of education's monthly meetings, according to Swarthout.

"We're working with a local real estate agent to figure out what are our options and what's the best future use for these buildings," she said.