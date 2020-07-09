Watch now: Durfee time capsule opened

DECATUR — A "bittersweet" end to Durfee Technology Magnet School came in the form of a trip down memory lane.
Durfee, one of the Decatur Public School buildings that closed after the 2019-20 year, was remembered through a time capsule buried among shrubs and bushes lining the brick walls.
The nearly two decades-old capsule was unearthed Thursday morning and opened by school faculty.
"We knew how many teachers had been here since the beginning," Principal Mary Brady said. "They were the foundation. Durfee was a family. Those teachers had seen and probably been through their entire lives. That's really powerful to see that.”
Brady was referring to a list of staff members and their pictures, items she and Assistant Principal Kristi Mullinix pulled from the capsule, reading names of teachers aloud. They included Karen Walker, Tammy Carver, Kathy Brown, Maria Bohnsack, Karryl Ellis and Mary Pratt.
Additional items in the capsule included a paper printed with the Durfee pledge that classrooms recited until 2020, a flyer advertising the magnet school, a class list and compact signed by each of the students the year it was buried.
According to school officials, the capsule was buried in 2000, the year Durfee moved into the building at 1000 W. Grand Ave. Named after Decatur resident Henry Durfee, who served on the city Board of Education at the time, it was started in 1892 at the corner of now Grand Avenue and Jasper Street.
"This is great to kind of close out the history of Durfee," said Denise Swarthout, the school district's chief communications officer. "But it is bittersweet that the kids couldn't be here to experience it with us, given the time we're living in."
Moving forward, the Durfee building and others getting decommissioned — Baum, Oak Grove, Stevenson and Garfield — are being examined for future use, a topic of discussion at the board of education's monthly meetings, according to Swarthout.
"We're working with a local real estate agent to figure out what are our options and what's the best future use for these buildings," she said.
Officials are discussing another time capsule event to help kick off the first school year at Montessori Academy for Peace, which will be housed in the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School building.
The plan would be to open the time capsules currently buried at Thomas Jefferson, the decommissioned Garfield School and Enterprise School, which is becoming the new home of French STEM Academy.
A new time capsule would then get buried, Swarthout said.
