Watch now: Eastern Illinois University committee to get public input on Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — The first step for a committee considering whether to call for a change to the name of Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall will be to get input from the Charleston and university community.

That was based on the suggestion by EIU President David Glassman, who ordered the university Naming Committee to develop a recommendation on whether to keep the name for the residence hall.

During the committee's first meeting Thursday, Glassman repeated reasons for the examination he stated when he announced the decision during the EIU Board of Trustees meeting in September.

He noted the Douglas Hall was named for Stephen Douglas, and "in concert" the neighboring Lincoln Hall was named for Abraham Lincoln. It recognized the "local significance" of Charleston being the site of the one of debates between the two during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign.

"There is no doubt that Stephen Douglas was a racist and ardent supporter of slavery," Glassman said. However, he added that the buildings' names were "solely a commemoration of a national debate."