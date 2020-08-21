Watch now: Eastern Illinois University starts fall semester with COVID-19 precautions

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University anthropology professor Don Holly is accustomed to teaching in relatively small classrooms at Klehm Hall, so he is still adjusting to one of his new fall classrooms — the Grand Ballroom.
"This is the room where prom is and giant events on campus," Holly said, of this expansive room with a stage in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union that is used by both campus and local community events.
When the fall semester starts on Monday, the Grand Ballroom is one of many normally nonacademic spaces on campus that Eastern will put into use for classes to help its students maintain social distance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Holly said he will need to use a microphone, while wearing his COVID-19 protective mask, to make sure that he is heard by his approximately 40 students as they spread out in the ballroom. He said some of his colleagues will teach in Booth Library, the Pemberton Hall student residence building, and elsewhere throughout campus.
"They are finding classroom spaces in a lot of new spaces," Holly said. He also noted that, "Professors have had a lot of options on how to do their teaching this semester."
Public Information Coordinator Josh Reinhart said Eastern has redesigned more than 200 classrooms to meet social distancing needs. He said approximately 1/3 of courses will be face-to-face during the fall semester, with 1/3 hybrid and another 1/3 completely online.
Eastern had switched to online classes only for a time midway through the spring semester after the COVID-19 pandemic led to university campuses being temporarily closed through Illinois.
Holly said all of his classes are scheduled to be face-to-face this semester, but he plans to make all of the anthropology-related films that he would usually show in the classroom available online instead.
"There is no need for us all to be in the same room watching a film when we can watch it online and then get together to talk about it later," Holly said.
Eastern's social distancing precautions also have extended beyond academic areas to the student residence halls. Reinhart said Eastern has offered single room occupancy to all students with housing contracts this year.
Students moved into their residence hall rooms with the assistance of their family and friends during the last week, but not in the mass group seen in past schools years.
Eric Davidson, acting director of Health and Counseling Services, said Eastern limited the number of students that could move into a particular residence hall at a time and limited the number of people that they could bring with them as helpers.
"We are trying to keep them socially distanced," Davidson said.
Reinhart said Eastern offered COVID-19 testing for students and staff to prepare for the start of the fall semester, and provided them with protective masks. Wearing masks is required throughout campus and the buildings there.
Holly said Eastern has posted notices throughout campus about wearing masks, using staircases that are designated for going upstairs or downstairs only, following elevator social distancing capacity requirements, and other public safety measures.
The professor said he has been pleasantly surprised to see students wearing their masks whenever they are out of their residence hall rooms on campus. Holly said the masks are a necessity right now, but he will miss seeing his students' facial expressions when he teaches this fall.
"One of the joys of teaching is seeing the faces of the students. You know when a lecture is working and when it is not based on facial expressions," Holly said.
PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois University gets ready for the new school year
