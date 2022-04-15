Watch now: Elite Energy and Collective Sound show choirs wrap up successful season

DECATUR – Kennedy Hansbro joined show choir to follow in her sister's footsteps and because she loves to dance and sing.
“When I joined show choir at Johns Hill (Magnet School), I feel like I stand out from other people,” said Kennedy, now a senior and in her last year of show choir with Elite Energy. “I feel like it's a way for me to show that I'm different and express myself through performing.”
April 14 was Senior Spotlight night at Richland Community College's Shilling Theater, an event that Kennedy said made her a little sad because she's saying goodbye to show choir as she graduates and moves on to college.
The Johns Hill Xperience and the Thomas Jefferson Music Machine, along with Elite Energy at Eisenhower High School, have become county-wide show choirs. The younger students are Collective Sound, grades 5 to 8, and Elite Energy is high school students. The two groups recently performed at the Grand Ole Op'ry in Nasvhille, Tenn.
“The thing about it,” said Director Erik Taylor, “is that Elite Energy has always been self-funded. Parents and students have always, to this day, funded the program 100 percent, largely due to the Majestic Bingo Hall in Mount Zion, where we work bingo on Tuesdays and Saturdays to raise funds for the group.”
Parents have been supportive throughout the show choirs' history, Taylor said, and those who can't fit working bingo into their schedules make cash donations, but the majority take their turns at Majestic and have little or no out-of-pocket expense. It takes a lot of money to keep the show choirs going, but they remain self-supporting, receiving no funding from the students' schools.
As the years went by, MacArthur students were also invited to audition for the group, and that led to opening the group to all high school students in the county, and combining the two middle school groups into Collective Sound, which is similarly open to all county students.
Auditions for both groups will be next week, with an audition clinic 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the choirs' headquarters, 2815 N. Main St., where students will learn songs and dance steps to audition with, and auditions will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24, at the same location. Students who can't make it to those sessions will have a “last chance” audition opportunity 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1. No appointment is necessary, Taylor said. Just show up. Singers, dancers, musicians and behind-the-scenes crew are all needed.
What makes show choir appealing, Taylor said, is that the youngsters get a chance to travel, learn to be organized, work together as a team and gain confidence.
That's certainly true for Kennedy, who said she's had to learn to juggle a busy schedule of school, homework and other activities and keep her commitments no matter what.
“I know I'm going to have practice,” she said, “so I make sure to get my homework done before practice so I don't have to worry about it later. Show choir has taught me time management and to just keep everything organized.”
See_Shanna 022115.jpg
Shanna See, a senior at Mt. Zion High School, has a short solo during the start of the Mt. Zion Swingsations performance at the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Members of the Manteno Magic show choir team rush to find and organize their outfit for the second half of their performance before their performance begins at the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Morgan Largent, co-chair of Eisenhower's Elite Energy show choir team, talks to Springfield's In Session show choir team before their performance at the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
See_Shanna 022115.jpg
Shanna See, a senior at Mt. Zion High School, has a short solo during the start of the Mt. Zion Swingsations performance at the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
King_Chrishon 022115.jpg
Chrishon King and Ryan Taylor, with Eisenhower High School, help put risers back together after a performance during the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
Manteno 022115.jpg
Members of the Manteno Magic show choir team rush to find and organize their outfit for the second half of their performance before their performance begins at the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
ShowChoir 022115 01.JPG
Morgan Largent, co-chair of Eisenhower's Elite Energy show choir team, talks to Springfield's In Session show choir team before their performance at the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
ShowChoir 022115 02.JPG
Lexi Tyes, with Springfield's In Session show choir team, performs a solo during the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
ShowChoir 022115 03.JPG
The Manteno Magic show choir team performs during the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
ShowChoir 022115 06.JPG
The Mt. Zion Swingsations perform during the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
ShowChoir 022115 04.JPG
Emily Yantes, with the Manteno Magic show choir team, strikes a pose during their performance at the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
Tanner Keller
Tanner Keller, with the Mt. Zion Swingsations, performs a solo during the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
ShowChoir 022115 05.JPG
Kelsey Reiter, with the Manteno Magic show choir team, performs a solo during the Elite Energy Experience Show Choir Competition Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
