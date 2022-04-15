Watch now: Elite Energy and Collective Sound show choirs wrap up successful season

DECATUR – Kennedy Hansbro joined show choir to follow in her sister's footsteps and because she loves to dance and sing.

“When I joined show choir at Johns Hill (Magnet School), I feel like I stand out from other people,” said Kennedy, now a senior and in her last year of show choir with Elite Energy. “I feel like it's a way for me to show that I'm different and express myself through performing.”

April 14 was Senior Spotlight night at Richland Community College's Shilling Theater, an event that Kennedy said made her a little sad because she's saying goodbye to show choir as she graduates and moves on to college.

The Johns Hill Xperience and the Thomas Jefferson Music Machine, along with Elite Energy at Eisenhower High School, have become county-wide show choirs. The younger students are Collective Sound, grades 5 to 8, and Elite Energy is high school students. The two groups recently performed at the Grand Ole Op'ry in Nasvhille, Tenn.

Elite Energy began in 1992 when Eisenhower parents, aware of other school show choirs in the area, decided their students needed one, too. They obtained permission from the district to use district facilities, formed an executive board and filed for 501(c)3 status.

“The thing about it,” said Director Erik Taylor, “is that Elite Energy has always been self-funded. Parents and students have always, to this day, funded the program 100 percent, largely due to the Majestic Bingo Hall in Mount Zion, where we work bingo on Tuesdays and Saturdays to raise funds for the group.”

Parents have been supportive throughout the show choirs' history, Taylor said, and those who can't fit working bingo into their schedules make cash donations, but the majority take their turns at Majestic and have little or no out-of-pocket expense. It takes a lot of money to keep the show choirs going, but they remain self-supporting, receiving no funding from the students' schools.

As the years went by, MacArthur students were also invited to audition for the group, and that led to opening the group to all high school students in the county, and combining the two middle school groups into Collective Sound, which is similarly open to all county students.

Auditions for both groups will be next week, with an audition clinic 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the choirs' headquarters, 2815 N. Main St., where students will learn songs and dance steps to audition with, and auditions will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24, at the same location. Students who can't make it to those sessions will have a “last chance” audition opportunity 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1. No appointment is necessary, Taylor said. Just show up. Singers, dancers, musicians and behind-the-scenes crew are all needed.

What makes show choir appealing, Taylor said, is that the youngsters get a chance to travel, learn to be organized, work together as a team and gain confidence.

That's certainly true for Kennedy, who said she's had to learn to juggle a busy schedule of school, homework and other activities and keep her commitments no matter what.

“I know I'm going to have practice,” she said, “so I make sure to get my homework done before practice so I don't have to worry about it later. Show choir has taught me time management and to just keep everything organized.”

