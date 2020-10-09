Watch now: Facing a new quarter, Central Illinois schools revisit familiar COVID questions

He said there’s a clear need.

“As far as the logistics go, I think we're doing a great job, but this for emergencies, this is not how you should operate a school year,” Dase said. “We need our kids back in person, because that's how we form relationships and just getting that high quality of teacher/student interaction. A lot of kids were performing well because of the teachers in front of them.”

CLOSELY WATCHING DATA

Another factor is that cases may increase locally and the state could step in if infections become widespread. Gov. Pritzker has said some areas could face added restrictions if positivity rates continue to rise.

Cerro Gordo High School, which opened with in-person classes in August, switched the high school to remote learning for two weeks in early September after three people tested positive, but has since returned to in-person classes.

Superintendent Brett Robinson said they’re constantly evaluating their game plan, which was reviewed at mid-term on Sept. 18.

