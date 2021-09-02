Watch now: Farm Progress provides Decatur Ag Academy students with opportunity

DECATUR — Trent Horn enjoyed seeing representatives from several of the universities he's considering while he was at the Farm Progress Show.

“We're just taking the whole event in,” said Travis, a senior at MacArthur High School who is part of the Decatur Public Schools' Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy and a member of FFA.

The colleges, Trent said, include the University of Illinois, Western Illinois University, and the University of Arkansas.

“These are all colleges I've considered and it's kind of cool to be welcomed in, seeing and talking to alumni and present students who are there (in the tent),” he said.

The Ag Academy students shared a tent with Richland Community College's ag program and sold raffle tickets for a quarter of beef and a freezer. The raffle helped them raise money for their program.

Nakya Smith, a senior at Eisenhower High School, said her favorite part was the tractors, but she enjoyed learning some new things, too.

“There's this one tent, and they talked about fuel, and what goes into processing it, and how extractors make the corn (into ethanol),” she said. “That was really cool.”

Thursday, the last day of this year's Farm Progress Show in Decatur, was FFA Day, and the students spent the whole day at the show.

“It's kind of an overwhelming experience,” Travis said. “It's so many tents, and one might be about tractor sales while another one's about programming and thermal processing of plants. I came here two years ago and it's a lot different now. Two years ago there was no hydraulic presses lifting up a building or drones flying everywhere, and it's kind of cool seeing the technology evolving over the years and how much different it is.”

“Honestly, some of the new (exhibitors) are really cool,” she said. “I just honestly wanted to learn some new things and see the new things they had to offer here.”

Before the show, the high school ag teachers told the students what the Farm Progress Show is about, why people come from all over the world to see it, and how important new technology is.

“Not just new technology in equipment,” said Hannah Sawyer, who teaches at MacArthur, “but also in housing for animals, and we just wanted them to come and get any experience. This isn't something they see every day, the large equipment, so anything they could see is a learning experience.”

Having something like the Farm Progress Show in their own backyard is a boon for the Ag Academy students, said Eisenhower teacher Delia Jackson.

“I think it's an amazing opportunity for our students,” Jackson said. “Opportunities in agriculture aren't just farming. We've seen technology companies, we've seen building companies, mowing, you can get into marketing. There are so many facets of agriculture that a student can enjoy and find a very successful career in, that they can find out here so easily. Having this at our fingertips, 10 miles from our school, we couldn't ask for anything better.”

