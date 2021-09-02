Watch now: Farm Progress provides Decatur Ag Academy students with opportunity

Thursday, the last day of this year's Farm Progress Show in Decatur, was FFA Day, and the students spent the whole day at the show.
“It's kind of an overwhelming experience,” Travis said. “It's so many tents, and one might be about tractor sales while another one's about programming and thermal processing of plants. I came here two years ago and it's a lot different now. Two years ago there was no hydraulic presses lifting up a building or drones flying everywhere, and it's kind of cool seeing the technology evolving over the years and how much different it is.”
“Honestly, some of the new (exhibitors) are really cool,” she said. “I just honestly wanted to learn some new things and see the new things they had to offer here.”
Before the show, the high school ag teachers told the students what the Farm Progress Show is about, why people come from all over the world to see it, and how important new technology is.
“Not just new technology in equipment,” said Hannah Sawyer, who teaches at MacArthur, “but also in housing for animals, and we just wanted them to come and get any experience. This isn't something they see every day, the large equipment, so anything they could see is a learning experience.”
Having something like the Farm Progress Show in their own backyard is a boon for the Ag Academy students, said Eisenhower teacher Delia Jackson.
“I think it's an amazing opportunity for our students,” Jackson said. “Opportunities in agriculture aren't just farming. We've seen technology companies, we've seen building companies, mowing, you can get into marketing. There are so many facets of agriculture that a student can enjoy and find a very successful career in, that they can find out here so easily. Having this at our fingertips, 10 miles from our school, we couldn't ask for anything better.”
PHOTOS: Farm Progress Show Day Two
Instructor Delia Jackson talks to Decatur Public Schools' Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy and FFA students about the variety of equipment at the John Deere booth on Thursday at Farm Progress Show. The students used the day to learn about career opportunities, agriculture advancement and more.
Instructor Delia Jackson, center, talks to the FFA students about the variety of equipment at the John Deere booth on Thursday at 2021 Farm Progress Show. MacArthur's Trenton Horn, left to right, and Nakya Smith are to the left of Jackson.