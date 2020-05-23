Watch now: First Christian congratulates graduates with a drive-through event

DECATUR – Ryan Sturgell hopes to work in a day care center now that he's a graduate.
The Eisenhower High School graduate will watch his graduation ceremony online at noon Sunday but began celebrations Saturday in the parking lot at First Christian Church, where the small group and youth ministers had organized a drive-through for congregants. Families set up their chairs and signs with their graduate's name and school, and members drove by calling to them and honking horns.
Ryan's mom and dad, Mark and Judi, had planned a big family party before the stay-at-home orders went out and have now postponed it to July. Decatur schools have tentatively planned an in-person, traditional graduation ceremony for July 25. However, neighbors, family and friends did a neighborhood drive-by at the Sturgell home last weekend to celebrate Ryan and it went on for two hours.
“I never want to go to a traditional graduation ceremony again in my life,” Mark Sturgell said. “It was the best graduation we've ever had in our family.”
Wearing his graduation hat, though not the robe, Ryan joked that his plans from here are to “hang out at home.”
Remote learning over the last two months was not what Seth Boeger had planned to end his senior year at MacArthur High School, especially since some of his classes were dual-credit courses with Richland Community College, but other than math and drafting, it wasn't so bad, he said. However, he's looking forward to starting college at Bradley University in Peoria in the fall, with in-person classes, to major in electrical engineering and minor in construction management. He has family in Peoria and a part time job lined up at Caterpillar Inc. there. Because MacArthur's virtual ceremony was still underway when the church function began, Seth watched on his phone in the parking lot.
“It's pretty crazy,” he said. “It's heartwarming to know that so many people are there for us, cheering us on during this pandemic we're going through and so supportive. So it's kind of different, but it's kind of nice.”
Most of the graduates at First Christian on Saturday were high school students, but Eliana Kopetz just graduated from Greenville University and plans to continue her education by pursuing a master's degree online through Liberty University. The fact that Liberty already offered online classes, which will save money and allow her to learn from home is a plus, she said. She majored in health psychology and will study public health next, with hopes of focusing on maternal and infant health.
First Christian has a number of small groups, both for junior high and high school, college age and young adults, and during the shutdown those groups have been meeting via Zoom, keeping connected for Bible study, support and social reasons. In fact, the group for young adults even holds Zoom walks, where each one takes a walk around his or her neighborhood, phone in hand, showing the others what they're seeing as they walk, said Thomas Hagan, young adult pastor.
“We have Zoom meetings every day of the week,” Hagan said. “Every weekday morning, we do a 'what are you going to do with your day' group. We meet at 7 a.m. and we talk about what are your spiritual plans for the day and what are your productivity plans for the day, because we've found that a lot of people (said) it's hard to have a good rhythm of life.”
Thursday evenings, they have a Bible study and on Friday evenings, a social event such as playing a game together online.
Alex and Hannah Beery have been working with high school seniors, learning to lead, and Alex will move to ministering to sixth-graders next, while Hannah, who is expecting, will take some time off.
“There was a lot of working through some grief about things lost (with those students),” Hannah Beery said. “Obviously, a normal graduation and a few people who lost their senior season with spring sports. There was a lot of grieving through that, but they handled it like champs. They know that it's preparing them for the next step, to be more adaptable to whatever's going to come their way, and God's got a plan in all of this and He'll walk them through it. Nobody knows why this happened, but they trust that it happened for a reason and they'll be stronger on the other end of this.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
