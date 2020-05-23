Watch now: First Christian congratulates graduates with a drive-through event

First Christian has a number of small groups, both for junior high and high school, college age and young adults, and during the shutdown those groups have been meeting via Zoom, keeping connected for Bible study, support and social reasons. In fact, the group for young adults even holds Zoom walks, where each one takes a walk around his or her neighborhood, phone in hand, showing the others what they're seeing as they walk, said Thomas Hagan, young adult pastor.

“We have Zoom meetings every day of the week,” Hagan said. “Every weekday morning, we do a 'what are you going to do with your day' group. We meet at 7 a.m. and we talk about what are your spiritual plans for the day and what are your productivity plans for the day, because we've found that a lot of people (said) it's hard to have a good rhythm of life.”

Thursday evenings, they have a Bible study and on Friday evenings, a social event such as playing a game together online.

Alex and Hannah Beery have been working with high school seniors, learning to lead, and Alex will move to ministering to sixth-graders next, while Hannah, who is expecting, will take some time off.