Watch now: For new teachers, readjustment to in-person learning is a challenge

CHARLESTON – Krista Snider worked as a teacher for secondary-level students in the Bridges Alternative School for 20 years before returning to an elementary classroom, hired just a week before school began in August in Charleston.

“It's a different world,” said Snider, who is teaching fifth-grade and credits her colleagues with providing support and advice any time she needs it.

It's like being a brand-new teacher in some ways, she said, but for her students, who spent a year away from a regular classroom, it's also a major readjustment.

“We're seeing a lot of constant conflict,” Snider said. “I would equate to when they first start kindergarten and we have to teach them how to walk down the hallway, how to sit in class. We have had to break it all down again. My kids haven't been in a regular school day setting full time for a year and a half. (During remote learning) they could get up whenever they wanted and get as snack whenever they wanted, and we're trying to get them into 'This is school behavior, this is home behavior.'”

The students are overwhelmed, she said, and while they do fine with text or computer screen interaction, face-to-face is proving more of a challenge.

Learning all over again

Teachers and students are all having to learn all over again how to work together in person after almost two years of remote or hybrid learning, and new teachers, who are in the first few years of their careers, have never experienced a “normal” classroom day.

“I take it one day at a time,” said McKenzie Vilardo, who teaches at Charleston High School. “The teaching is not the hard part. The teaching is the easy part. The kids not being used to being in the classroom for a full day is what's the hardest part. I've got quite a few discipline issues, and a lot of it stems from freshmen that didn't have a normal middle school experience. They're acting like seventh-graders as freshmen. The have a lot of maturity catching up to do.”

Last year, her first as a teacher, Vilardo was teaching in Chrisman, a much smaller district, and had fewer students. In Charleston, over the course of her five classes, she has 200 students.

Vilardo came to teaching as a second career, having been an accountant before. Her father, Todd Vilardo, is the superintendent of Charleston schools, so she had a bit of insight into what was coming in 2020 when schools shut down in March of that year. She was finishing up her teaching credentials at Eastern Illinois University through the accelerated program and was prepared for her first couple of years of teaching to be affected by the pandemic.

Some subjects presented even seasoned teachers with challenges during remote learning, and new teachers had to learn flexibility when they didn't have the benefit of years of experience.

“I was never taught how to teach kids how to sing over the Internet,” said Christian Jackson, a music teacher in Decatur Public Schools. “Sure, I was taught how do use different technological resources and whatnot in a classroom, but I was never taught what to do when the classroom was online. It’s hard to critique singing posture when a student camera isn’t on. It’s hard to teach different people how to sing together when they aren’t together in person. I was always taught how to teach different standards and prepare for a concert at the same time, I wasn’t taught what to teach when there isn’t going to be a concert.”

Like many teachers, he had some students during remote learning who never once logged in, so he didn't know them or how they were doing. Now that they're all back in the building, “how they're doing” has become even more of a priority than ever.

“I take time regularly to check on students' well-being outside of the content,” Jackson said. “Eisenhower High School and Johns Hill choir students sit in a circle weekly and discuss what is going on in their lives. Students take these opportunities and discuss extra-curricular events and other exciting events happening in their lives. They also know that the circle is a safe space to share other parts of their lives. Students share some of the hardships they are experiencing (familial, personal, academic, etc). Students don’t have to speak, but majority of students participate. I often express how I feel as well. While these might not be directly relevant to the content I address, COVID has helped me realize that students cannot successfully learn if they do not feel comfortable and safe in their learning environment.”

“My student teaching last year wasn't normal,” said Rosemary Dickson, who teaches fourth grade at Franklin Grove in Decatur. “I was virtual the entire year except the last two months, so I technically only had two months and didn't have the entire class at the time.”

Decatur schools were in remote learning until March 22 last year, and when students did return to in-person learning, they were divided into two groups, each attending two days a week, with Wednesdays remote for all students.

One result of that, Dickson said, was that she didn't get to learn some of the things she needed, like creating behavior management plans. Thanks to her colleagues with more experience, who have given her tips and tricks and support, she's managing, but work is difficult and stressful for all teachers this year.

Listening sessions

Knowing that new teachers are facing struggles specific to COVID-19 and the pandemic, Sarah Smith, instructional coach at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, has begun a monthly session for teachers in the first three years of their careers. The first was Dec. 2. She plans to offer topics for discussion, but she also wants the sessions to be informal and a way for the teachers to connect with each other, offer support and advice for each other, and let them lead the way so they get what they need.

“We just wanted to offer a collaborative session,” Smith said. “My thought was let's have some coffee, some cocoa, and just talk, and get a list of things they'd like to discuss.”

For the first session, she posted sticky notes around the room with advice from seasoned teachers that she has collected.

“This year is really new for all those people who were new last year,” she said. “And even interrupted the first year a couple of years ago when they had part of a year (in remote learning). This is their first go-around with in-person learning.”

Some of the topics she thought of included how to run reading groups, how to spot impending discipline issues and circumvent them and ideas for managing the classroom.

Marshaya Lewis is a third-year teacher at Robertson Charter School in Decatur, and was a student of Smith's when Smith taught at Hope Academy. She said she's wanted to be a teacher since she was a small child.

“My mom has always had a home day care and she was always a preschool teacher, and I've always had the passion to teach,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she's “kind of quiet” and her hope was that she could just listen to what other new teachers had to say and absorb whatever wisdom she could from them.

“I just wanted advice from everyone else and how they're doing whatever they're doing,” she said.

