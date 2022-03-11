Watch now: For Rochelle Clark, 'Decatur is like home to me'

DECATUR — Decatur's new superintendent of schools realized as a child that she wanted to be a teacher, playing “school” with other children.

“I realized I liked telling people what to do,” Rochelle Clark quipped during a virtual meet-and-greet.

“Decatur is like home to me,” Clark said by way of introduction. “I received my first central office job in Decatur. I received a lot of training (from previous superintendents) Gloria Davis, Lisa Taylor, Bobbi Williams. We still try to stay connected to a lot of the people who came on board with me. A lot of encouraging staff members and a lot of friends from when I was there before encouraged me to supply, and I was really grateful to do so and also be able to have the opportunity to interview.”

Clark said the Decatur Public Schools “family” is like no other.

“It's almost like being born again into a new family but having the same memories,” she said.

Coming back to the district this year as assistant superintendent of support services, and now as superintendent, she said, she felt as if she'd never left. Clark was named to the position at the Feb. 8 school board meeting to replace Superintendent Paul Fregeau, who left the district in 2021 for a position in the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis.

Clark first served in Decatur schools in 2008 and served as director of student services and as an assistant principal at Stephen Decatur Middle School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and Phoenix Academy (now Harris Learning Academy). She left in 2016 and returned in August 2021 as assistant superintendent of support services. Originally the intent was for her to hold that position temporarily, but she said she'd "fallen in love" with the community and is ready to make a long-term commitment.

A native of East St. Louis, she holds a bachelor's degree in education from Harris-Stowe State University, a master’s degree in management from Webster University, and her doctoral degree in education from Lindenwood University. She has held a superintendent's certification in Illinois since 2011. She and her husband have a combined family of five children, his three grandchildren and now her first grandson.

The virtual meet-and-greet Thursday, rather than an in-person gathering, was partly necessary because Clark was out of town visiting with the newborn grandchild.

Her immediate plans as she takes the reins of the district, she said, is first to familiarize herself with the changes over the last six years since her previous tenure in Decatur. Another of her first priorities is to look at the structure of the central office staff, and strengthen the student services and teaching and learning departments.

“Student services and teaching and learning go hand in hand,” she said. “With teaching and learning, you're looking at the academic pieces, so how can we get students to increase academically. What supports can we put in place for achievement? With student services, we focus on student discipline and social and emotional learning. What can we put in place to strengthen those areas, decrease discipline and wrap the whole child? In other words, we're not just looking at what's happening in the school house, but what's happening outside.”

She's also looking at adding to the district's innovative programs, she said. Those include things like the dual credit program, The Prep Academy and Inspired Futures, the internship program that allows high school students to get work experience during the school day. Clark said it's important to keep those kinds of options available, but they require staff and it hasn't been easy to find people.

District leadership will also spend time in schools talking to students and staff to see what they'd like to see, she said.

“What will we be able to implement to kind of give them that voice and they'll be able to say, 'I was the reason for that change' or 'I was part of that change,'” she said.

To watch a recording of the event, click here.

Community member Payton Washington asked what the district is doing about bullying.

“We have something on our website, where you can complete a form anonymously (to report issues) if you want,” Clark said. “We get in contact with the student and the student remains anonymous so they never have to worry about us going to another student and saying 'Hey, we've heard you've been bullying this child.' We want to get a lot of information so we can start monitoring and putting things in place to stop it.”

In one case, a parent contacted Clark to say her son was being bullied but her son wouldn't tell her the other child's name. Clark sent someone to that school to keep an eye on the bullied child in class and in the hallway so they could figure out who was responsible, and they got the bullying stopped, she said.

To address learning loss over the last two years of COVID, when kids spent so much time in remote learning, Clark said, the district is offering summer school again and registration is currently underway, and other interventions are going on. However, it will take time because some kids are as much as two years behind academically, and that can't be fixed overnight.

“This is very difficult,” she said. “Our kids are two years behind, so we are really charged with getting them the information they need to really be successful as well as making up information they may have lost.”

Interventions within schools include additional times with teachers in subject areas where students are falling behind. It takes more than just the school, Clark said. Parents have to do their part.

“Maybe doing 15 or 20 minutes of reading at home, or some challenging math,” she said. “Maybe reading a book together. It's going to take a lot more than just the district. We're going to need everyone to help us engage our kids and really make up for those two years they may have lost. But we are working to do more. That's always going to be in the forefront.”

One concern brought up by another attendee, whose name was not given, was special education and the recent moves of some programs serving those students. Clark said she is working with Macon-Piatt Special Education District Executive Director Kathy Horath on that.

“We want kids to attend school, we want them to be safe, and we want them to have a routine,” Clark said. “So we're looking at what are the best avenues for special education students and adhering to what we have in place.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.