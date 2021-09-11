Watch now: For these Decatur residents, memories of 9/11 are still fresh 20 years later

DECATUR — The Rev. Rob Goodwin watched the second plane hit the World Trade Center from his office window in Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001.

Goodwin was not a pastor then; he was a businessman, working in what he thought was his “dream job,” with a corner office and managing hundreds of employees. Now senior pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, he said that day started him on the journey that brought him to the ministry and to Decatur.

“It was a weird morning,” he said. “I got into the office and we were closed in to one of my bosses' offices and we were talking and we got a call from the secretary saying 'A plane just went into the World Trade Center.' Right away, if you worked in New York City, you knew that that's not normal. Planes don't fly around the World Trade Center.”

Goodwin's parents were at home with his wife, Sherrill, in New Jersey, and were due to fly home that day. He called home and told them all to stay put. He knew something was going on and that it was likely airports would be shut down.

“Right then, the (phone) lines cut off,” he said. “We couldn't communicate. Cell phones didn't work. Nothing really worked. So we turned on the TV in the conference room and looked out (the window) and you could see the World Trade Center from our conference room and we were sort of watching the TV and the World Trade Center.”

People from throughout the office gathered in the conference room to watch, also, and that's when they all saw the second plane hit.

Not long after, the building was evacuated, because it was one of the tallest buildings at the edge of Central Park. Rumors were flying, but nobody knew what was actually happening yet. Subways shut down. There was no traffic on the streets of one of the busiest cities in the world. Goodwin and his co-workers left the building, using the stairs because the elevators were shut down, and went to a neighborhood pub. They had been warned to avoid places that attracted tourists, just in case. They spent several hours there watching unfolding events on TV.

Goodwin was an elder in his church, and people approached him, asking for prayer and counsel.

“It was an opportunity for me to minister to people I never thought I'd minister to,” he said.

With public transportation shut down, and most bridges leading out of Manhattan closed, people had to walk and try to find ways to leave the island. Some of his co-workers heard the Brooklyn Bridge was open and decided to try to cross that way, while he and some of the others went back to the office to see if they could get on the internet and find out what was happening. From the office, they could see people crossing the George Washington Bridge, and decided to head that way.

“It was an eerie feeling,” he said. “Seventh Avenue, Broadway, it's always packed with people. There was not a car anywhere on the street. It was just desolate. People were walking, and some of them were covered in soot because they'd been down there close to it. They were sort of out of it and in shock at what was happening.”

A subway line was open and they took that to the bridge, but when they arrived, there had just been a bomb threat against the bridge and it was shut down. Goodwin flagged down a truck and asked for a ride. Streets were shut down even in New Jersey. It was almost 11 p.m. before Goodwin reached his home.

Decatur native Jennifer Thomas was in her second year of teaching high school in Central Florida and had just called her father to have her class sing “Happy Birthday” to him when the teacher in the next classroom rushed in to tell her to turn on the TV.

She left the sound off and was standing in front of the class when she saw a student's jaw drop. She looked at the TV just in time to see the first tower's collapse.

“I decided at that point to turn the TV off,” Thomas said. “It was upsetting, and I just didn't know what was appropriate. We had no directions (from administration).”

Her school was right across the river from Cape Canaveral in Florida, and because no one knew what might be the next target, things shut down there, too.

Now a teacher at Richland Community College and Millikin University, she's teaching students who weren't yet born on that day, and trying to bring home to them how significant the event was and how it still has an impact on everyday life. She talks about the cleanup efforts and how little was left after the towers collapsed. One thing she found especially poignant was a table filled with credit cards that had belonged to people who were now deceased.

“That always stopped me in my tracks,” she said.

Another was the account of a man whose wife had perished in the Twin Towers. When he got her car back, there was a bagel inside with one bite taken out of it. A window washer at the Twin Towers that day used his squeegee to pry open an elevator door so people could get out and escape down the stairs. Helping her students visualize the chaos and terror makes it more real for them, she said.

“I look back and think about how America rallied around and (former President) George Bush on the pile of debris with the bullhorn,” she said. “We were together and we were America. It makes me wonder, if something like Sept. 11 happened again, would we see the same kind of coming together? I don't know. I don't have the same confidence I used to have in our ability to unify.”

Amy Yusko, now a teacher at Lutheran School Association, was a senior in high school that day and it wasn't until her third hour class that she realized what was happening in New York. As her grandparents remembered Pearl Harbor, and her parents remember the assassination of John F. Kennedy, she said, her “where were you when …?” moment is 9/11.

“I have to admit that when I heard about the World Trade Center buildings being hit by planes, I didn’t even know what those buildings were or where they were,” Yusko said. “I had never heard of them. It seems strange today to think there was a time I didn’t know what those buildings were, because now they are etched forever in my mind and in my heart.

“As I found my seat with my classmates in that class, I remember my teacher saying, 'We won’t be doing anything I had planned today. This is something we need to watch. This is something we won’t ever forget.' Her words didn’t resonate with me at the time, but as the years have gone by, I have come to realize that she was right — we wouldn’t forget, and we never should.”

She said she shows her students videos taken that day and has them research the event, and that while she understands they won't have the same emotional reaction that she does, she wants them to respect it the way she does Pearl Harbor Day. She planned an assembly at LSA on Sept. 10 to mark the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 and students have written letters to first responders asking them for a photo of themselves and to answer a few questions for a planned “Hallway of Heroes” display at the school to mark First Responders Day on Oct. 28.

