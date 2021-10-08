Watch now: For Warrensburg-Latham athletes, a show of support for breast cancer survivor

Her husband, Jim, coaches son Jax's football team, and to show support for her, the boys held a “pink” game to show their support of “Miss Rhonda.”

Jax is playing in the Junior Football League now, has graduated from flag to tackle, and dad still coaches the team. They're planning a Real Men Wear Pink day beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and they're still inspired by “Miss Rhonda.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a campaign to recognition and prevention. About 13% of U.S. women develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Jax, now 10 and in fifth grade, has a pink arm sleeve that says "Mom" and he wears that for every game, not just the Real Men Wear Pink event.

The day will include the Warrensburg-Latham JFL team versus the Sangamon Valley team, jokingly dubbed “The Border Wars,” with games at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. and including flag football, lightweight and heavyweight divisions, food, a 50/50 drawing, silent auction and bake sale. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

To volunteer or donate, contact Rhonda Bray at survivormom@yahoo.com.

Rhonda Bray still celebrates every milestone and in July, passed the two-year mark of being in full remission. Last year, the Brays couldn't sponsor a "pink" game due to COVID-19 restrictions, but wanted to bring it back now that they can.

"I decided since the high school boys were doing a Real Men Wear Pink game, why couldn't the little boys?" Jim Bray said.

'Definitely very close to our hearts now'

That first year, it was an inter-squad game, but in 2019, the Warresnburg-Latham team took on Sangamon Valley, which started the "Border Wars." Warrensburg-Latham took two of the three trophies that year. With the pause last year, Warrensburg-Latham has had possession of those trophies for two years and Rhonda Bray said she expects Sangamon Valley to bring their best game in the hopes of getting their hands on those trophies.

When someone in the family has cancer, she said, the whole family goes through it, too, she said. She celebrated two years of full remission in July.

"You always hear about breast cancer, but until it touches you, you don't really feel it as much," she said. "It's definitely very close to our hearts now."

"The first time (we held a pink game), we were saying 'We're fighting it' and this time, we can say 'We survived it,'" Jim Bray added. "That's a big step for me, definitely. You're always going to have a bit of a gray cloud hanging over you but you don't have the black cloud anymore. It's kind of a sigh of relief to say that she's a survivor. We're all survivors. And this is our way of giving back to the women that are going through it now."

Dan Diskey has a brand-new reason for his involvement in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.

It's baby daughter Layla Hope, born to Dan and his wife Danielle this week.

“Her middle name is Hope because hope means so much to me and our family,” Diskey said. “It's her mother's middle name also. For the work we're doing, hope is important.”

'Everybody has a story'

Diskey has been involved in Real Men Wear Pink for years, but has only been chairman since last year. He said his mother was always a mentor for him, and a strong female role model. Along the way, in his professional and personal life, women have always been great influences and mentors, and now he has a little daughter to think of as well.

And while men get breast cancer, too, it's women who get it most often, he said.

“Behind anything (you do) is your 'why,'” he said. “My 'why' is not necessarily a specific person that's been affected, though I know people who have. Everybody has a story, and that become the 'why' statements. But until we can develop something, or just eliminate the story by finding a cure, that's why we fight.”

According to the American Cancer Society, female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide in 2020. Despite this, the death rate from breast cancer dropped by 41% from 1989 to 2018 as a result of earlier detection through increased awareness and mammography screening, as well as advances in treatments. There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States today, including those who completed treatment and those still undergoing treatment.

Real Men Wear Pink has raised more than $40 million since its inception, which fuels a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support, and breakthrough research. Men who serve as “ambassadors” commit to wearing pink through the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and raising a minimum of $2,500 each for the campaign.

