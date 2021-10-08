Watch now: For Warrensburg-Latham athletes, a show of support for breast cancer survivor

Her husband, Jim, coaches son Jax's football team, and to show support for her, the boys held a “pink” game to show their support of “Miss Rhonda.”
Jax is playing in the Junior Football League now, has graduated from flag to tackle, and dad still coaches the team. They're planning a Real Men Wear Pink day beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and they're still inspired by “Miss Rhonda.”
Jax, now 10 and in fifth grade, has a pink arm sleeve that says "Mom" and he wears that for every game, not just the Real Men Wear Pink event.
The day will include the Warrensburg-Latham JFL team versus the Sangamon Valley team, jokingly dubbed “The Border Wars,” with games at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. and including flag football, lightweight and heavyweight divisions, food, a 50/50 drawing, silent auction and bake sale. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Rhonda Bray still celebrates every milestone and in July, passed the two-year mark of being in full remission. Last year, the Brays couldn't sponsor a "pink" game due to COVID-19 restrictions, but wanted to bring it back now that they can.
"I decided since the high school boys were doing a Real Men Wear Pink game, why couldn't the little boys?" Jim Bray said.
'Definitely very close to our hearts now'
That first year, it was an inter-squad game, but in 2019, the Warresnburg-Latham team took on Sangamon Valley, which started the "Border Wars." Warrensburg-Latham took two of the three trophies that year. With the pause last year, Warrensburg-Latham has had possession of those trophies for two years and Rhonda Bray said she expects Sangamon Valley to bring their best game in the hopes of getting their hands on those trophies.
When someone in the family has cancer, she said, the whole family goes through it, too, she said. She celebrated two years of full remission in July.
"You always hear about breast cancer, but until it touches you, you don't really feel it as much," she said. "It's definitely very close to our hearts now."
"The first time (we held a pink game), we were saying 'We're fighting it' and this time, we can say 'We survived it,'" Jim Bray added. "That's a big step for me, definitely. You're always going to have a bit of a gray cloud hanging over you but you don't have the black cloud anymore. It's kind of a sigh of relief to say that she's a survivor. We're all survivors. And this is our way of giving back to the women that are going through it now."
Dan Diskey has a brand-new reason for his involvement in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
It's baby daughter Layla Hope, born to Dan and his wife Danielle this week.
“Her middle name is Hope because hope means so much to me and our family,” Diskey said. “It's her mother's middle name also. For the work we're doing, hope is important.”
'Everybody has a story'
Diskey has been involved in Real Men Wear Pink for years, but has only been chairman since last year. He said his mother was always a mentor for him, and a strong female role model. Along the way, in his professional and personal life, women have always been great influences and mentors, and now he has a little daughter to think of as well.
And while men get breast cancer, too, it's women who get it most often, he said.
“Behind anything (you do) is your 'why,'” he said. “My 'why' is not necessarily a specific person that's been affected, though I know people who have. Everybody has a story, and that become the 'why' statements. But until we can develop something, or just eliminate the story by finding a cure, that's why we fight.”
According to the American Cancer Society, female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide in 2020. Despite this, the death rate from breast cancer dropped by 41% from 1989 to 2018 as a result of earlier detection through increased awareness and mammography screening, as well as advances in treatments. There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States today, including those who completed treatment and those still undergoing treatment.
Real Men Wear Pink has raised more than $40 million since its inception, which fuels a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support, and breakthrough research. Men who serve as “ambassadors” commit to wearing pink through the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and raising a minimum of $2,500 each for the campaign.
Michelle Watts goes through her son Gavin's spelling list with him as part of their daily ritual. Watts has a very rare cancer but has not given in to the disease.
Michelle Watts is now cancer free after dealing with a rare cancer and chemo treatments. She still maintains a job and cares for her children. Next she will undergo reconstructive surgery and she finishes her chemotherapy.
Michelle Watts works at keeping a routine as she deals with cancer. She is cancer free but still receiving chemo until December. She is also starting reconstruction in the near future and has made plans to cover all her bases while recovering.
The large family kitchen is home for many meals at the Berneking home. Kathy makes lunch for the family which is Skip and Joan for this meal. Kathy supported Joan while she underwent treatment for breast cancer and is part of a support group called Facing Cancer Together.
Lunch together gives another chance for Kathy Berneking and Joan Smith to share memories including some of the lighthearted ways they laughed during her cancer treatment. They are part of a support group called Facing Cancer Together.
Tess Leckrone prepares to recreate areolas and nipples for a cancer survivor at her Artistic Cosmetics Salon. The micropigmentation or cosmetic tattoos offers a recoloring process to make the client feel more natural.
Tess Leckrone works on recreating areolas and nipples on a cancer patient. Making the breasts look more natural sometimes helps in the healing process for women. She has also worked on changing color and shapes for both women and men.
Melissa Newberry assists customers during the Dig Pink bake sale and silent auction at Thursday's volleyball game between Meridian and Central A&M high schools. While the event is a fundraiser, organizers were more pleased with the awareness it generates for breast cancer.
Cheyanne Critchfield and the Thomas Jefferson Middle School team also wore pink. Critchfield lost her grandmother to breast cancer. The Johns Hill Magnet School is using this and other events to raise money for Come Together Let's Walk.
Thomas Jefferson was one of the teams wearing pink for the six team middle school soccer jamboree. Cheyanne Critchfield far left was wearing her pink for her grandmother who died of breast cancer. The Johns Hill Magnet School is using this and other events to raise money for Come Together Let's Walk.
Several people added the names of friends and family who have confronted cancer during a balloon release as part of Paint the Park Pink in Mueller Park, presented by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
Wearing their new real Men Wear Pink T-shirts, youngsters at 'Paint the Park Pink' dance to the music. The event hosted by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce had a number of activities at Mueller Park.
Michelle Watts goes through her son Gavin's spelling list with him as part of their daily ritual. Watts has a very rare cancer but has not given in to the disease.
Watts continued to wear her stilettos or platform shoes as she went to chemotherapy.
Coconut has been a comfort for Michelle Watts as she deals with chemotherapy and her daily life while battling breast cancer.
Michelle Watts has worked hard to keep life as normal as possible while undergoing treatment for a very rare cancer. Like other mothers she has the discussions about computer time and homework.
Michelle Watts is now cancer free after dealing with a rare cancer and chemo treatments. She still maintains a job and cares for her children. Next she will undergo reconstructive surgery and she finishes her chemotherapy.
Michelle Watts works at keeping a routine as she deals with cancer. She is cancer free but still receiving chemo until December. She is also starting reconstruction in the near future and has made plans to cover all her bases while recovering.
Clinical research associate Alison Roberts distributes breast cancer screening information and goodie bags to motorists in the South Shores Kroger parking lot.
Oncology coordinator Patty Barding hands out breast cancer screening information and goodie bags to motorists waiting to get through the bridge construction on U.S. Business 51 in South Shores.
In the Berneking household there are many shared meals for friends and family. Kathy Berneking makes lunch for her husband, Skip and her stepmom Joan Smith.
The large family kitchen is home for many meals at the Berneking home. Kathy makes lunch for the family which is Skip and Joan for this meal. Kathy supported Joan while she underwent treatment for breast cancer and is part of a support group called Facing Cancer Together.
Lunch together gives another chance for Kathy Berneking and Joan Smith to share memories including some of the lighthearted ways they laughed during her cancer treatment. They are part of a support group called Facing Cancer Together.
Support from her family and a group called Facing Cancer Together helps Joan Smith keep a smile on her face.
A cancer survivor prepares to undergo micropigmentation to create the illusion of nipples on her reconstructed breasts from Tess Leckrone at Artistic Cosmetics Salon.
Tess Leckrone prepares to recreate areolas and nipples for a cancer survivor at her Artistic Cosmetics Salon. The micropigmentation or cosmetic tattoos offers a recoloring process to make the client feel more natural.
A cancer survivor undergoes the relatively painless procedure of micropigmentation or cosmetic tattoos to create the illusion of areolas and nipples.
Tess Leckrone works on recreating areolas and nipples on a cancer patient. Making the breasts look more natural sometimes helps in the healing process for women. She has also worked on changing color and shapes for both women and men.
Tess Leckrone works on recreating areolas and nipples on the reconstructed breasts of a cancer patient.
Elizabeth Rawls organizes the Pin-A-Sister breast cancer awareness program.
Elizabeth Rawls hands out the pictured pins during the Pin-A-Sister breast cancer awareness program annually on Mother’s Day.
Melissa Newberry assists customers during the Dig Pink bake sale and silent auction at Thursday's volleyball game between Meridian and Central A&M high schools. While the event is a fundraiser, organizers were more pleased with the awareness it generates for breast cancer.
Wayne Vining will continue to fight for cancer in honor of his sister, who died recently. He covered his Jeep in pink to promote cancer awareness.
Wayne Vining's latest addition to his Jeep is a flag with a pink ribbon and many words of encouragement.
A featured illustration on Vining's vehicle.
The Jeep includes several slogans and many words of encouragement.
From left, Wayne Vining and sisters Christina Bissey and Cindy Goodlick.
Even the Halo lights are pink on this special vehicle.
Wayne Vining's latest addition to the vehicle is a flag with a pink ribbon and many words of encouragement.
Christina Bissey sitting pretty in her pink Jeep.
Johns Hill Magnet School is raising money and awareness in the fight against cancer as part of a middle school soccer jamboree to benefit Come Together Let's Walk. They wore pink for the occasion.
Cheyanne Critchfield and the Thomas Jefferson Middle School team also wore pink. Critchfield lost her grandmother to breast cancer. The Johns Hill Magnet School is using this and other events to raise money for Come Together Let's Walk.
Thomas Jefferson was one of the teams wearing pink for the six team middle school soccer jamboree. Cheyanne Critchfield far left was wearing her pink for her grandmother who died of breast cancer. The Johns Hill Magnet School is using this and other events to raise money for Come Together Let's Walk.
Several people added the names of friends and family who have confronted cancer during a balloon release as part of Paint the Park Pink in Mueller Park, presented by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
Jazmine Fuller and Taylor Stolley work on paintings. Painting instruction was provided by Elizabeth VanHoutan McDermith of Paint Like Me Party.
Wearing their new real Men Wear Pink T-shirts, youngsters at 'Paint the Park Pink' dance to the music. The event hosted by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce had a number of activities at Mueller Park.
Cancer survivor Twyla Eubanks, middle, talks about surviving cancer and the importance of women taking care of themselves prior to the balloon release at 'Paint the Park Pink.'
Participants in the faith walk spent their time thinking and praying for those affected by breast cancer. Paint the Park Pink was hosted by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
Jacob Jenkins, chairman of the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, stops by the St. Mary's booth and finds out how difficult it is to find a lump.
Coach Jim Bray talks with his Warrensburg-Latham JFL team during a practice near Warrensburg-Latham High School. The team has wore pink to show support for Bray's wife, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.