Watch now: Frog calls are music to the ears of youngsters at Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — There's one sure way to tell the difference between a frog and a toad.

Frogs live in the water and toads live on land.

That was one of the many facts about frogs that Rock Springs Nature Center's Ashton Dukeman, animal care naturalist, imparted to youngsters at the Decatur Public Library's program on Wednesday. “Frog Music” is one of a variety of programs planned for the summer reading program, whose theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” said library assistant John Schirle.

Seamus Lancaster 1 060822.JPG

Seamus Lancaster, 5, enjoys the event and looking at American bullfrog named Gayle on Wednesday during a summer reading program activity titled "Frog Music" at the Decatur Public Library.

“It's, of course, educational,” Schirle said. “That's as good a reason as any, learning about our natural environment. Kids find it fascinating so that's part of it. Anything kids find fascinating, where they can learn something new, it piques their curiosity and piques their desire to read more, to learn more, and that's really cool.

"I think a secondary reason (for the programs) is, we have a treasure in Rock Springs Center and this exposes kids to that and hopefully encourages them to go out there and check out that place and their programs.”

Ashton Dukeman 1 060822.JPG

Ashton Dukeman reads "The Great Big Treasury of Beatrix Potter" on Wednesday during a Summer reading program activity at the Decatur Public Library. Dukeman said it was reading books that sparked her interest in science.

Future programs will include presentations from the Illinois Raptor Center, the Children's Museum of Illinois, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, the University of Illinois Extension and the long-awaited return in July of live performances from READiculous, the team of Alissa Henkel and Susan Bishop who act out books for early readers.

Gayle the frog 1 060822.JPG

Dukeman read a story to her young audience from a favorite book from her own childhood of Beatrix Potter stories. Her interest in science was sparked by books she read as a child, she said, and her hope was to inspire the same interest in the children at her presentation.

Along with frog and toad skeletons, which helped show the children that frogs' legs are long and built for swimming, and toads' legs are not, Dukeman had models of tadpoles in various states of development and recordings of bullfrogs, tree frogs, cricket frogs and spring peepers, a favorite of hers because they're “super cute.” And not one of them makes a sound like “ribbit.”

Gayle the frog 2 060822.JPG

As an animal care naturalist at Rock Springs, she takes care of the reptiles like the frogs and salamander she brought to the presentation, and she gives them names, like the female bullfrog she dubbed “Gayle.” They assume Gayle is a female because only male bullfrogs make noises and Gayle has not made a sound the entire time she's been at Rock Springs.

Gayle was the favorite part of the presentation for Sienna Moreno, 7, who attended with her brothers Bryceon, 9, Rowan, 4, and 6-month-old Severin. Their mom, Rachel, said she brought them because it was something fun to do that was also educational.

“You ought to learn something in the summer,” Moreno said with a chuckle.

That's also why Nick Haake brought his son, Oliver, 7.

“We thought it would be a good educational and entertaining way for him to spend the morning,” Haake said. “He loves anything outdoors. We have some family members with some woods on the property and we love going out there just to explore.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

