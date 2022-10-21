MOUNT ZION — After weeks of practice, Mount Zion Grade School second grader Trase Evans and his classmates were ready to put their dance moves on display Friday at the Rockin’ at the Grade Dance Party.

“We’re going to be dancing and get our prizes,” Trase said.

The school, which consists of second and third grade students, collected money as their fall fundraiser. They invited their families to celebrate by watching them perform choreographed dances by each class.

“We chose this type of a fundraiser because it goes with our positive school saying 'You Rock',” said second grade teacher Michelle Koslofski. “And 100% of the funds raised goes back to our school.”

The school raised more than $17,000, which will be used to pay for field trips, playground equipment, an outdoor learning center and classroom materials.

Along with learning dance routines, the students were encouraged to ask for donations from family, friends and neighbors with the hopes of winning individual prizes, including an inflatable guitar, sunglasses and bubble necklaces. The top seller won a karaoke machine.

Classes were able to combine their donations to win an ice cream party or a disco ball. The students learned on Friday that all of the classrooms had earned a popsicle party, to be rewarded later in the year.

The dance party was their opportunity to celebrate. “All the classes learned a different dance,” said teacher Denise Hatayama. “And today is the culminating day where we get to feature our dance.”

The music consisted of child-friendly cover songs such as Taylor Swift's “Shake It Off,” “Whoomp (There It Is) by Tag Team,” and Sheb Wooley's “The Purple People Eater.”

Hatayama’s students danced to the song “Dynamite” made popular by Taio Cruz.

“The songs were either from ‘Just Dance’ from the Wii or Go Noodle or Kids’ Bop,” Hatayama said.

According to Koslofski, each class practiced a dance in class as a "brain break," as well as during gym class. The students needed little direction during the performances.

Zach Garrett, emcee and co-founder of the children’s entertainment group Awesome Squad, encouraged the parents to sing along with the song “Whoomp (There It Is).”

“You 1990’s babies,” he said. “You should be singing along.”

The students were escorted into the gymnasium by the Mount Zion High School drumline and the pom squad.

“We wanted a fun way for the kids to raise money for the fall fundraiser,” Hatayama said. “This is something different.”

According to the teachers, the students were excited to perform in front of their families as well.

“There has been a buzz around school about it,” Koslofski said. “This was a fun way to end a fantastic fundraiser.”