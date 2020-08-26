Watch now: Goal accomplished: Argenta Boy Scout earns all 137 badges available

One of the most difficult badges to complete was scuba diving, and that one had to be postponed until things began to open up, he said, because that had to be done in person.

He has two favorite badges: robotics, which he earned at a badge event. His other is water sports, which required him to learn to water ski.

“I got up (on the skis) the second time,” he said. “That was really fun.”

Besides learning skills and having experiences he might not have had without earning all those badges, McMillion said earning the badges helped him realize what he wants to do for a career.

“As a Webelo, we did an engineering course,” he said. “We made Popsicle stick bridges and put them between tables and then hung weights from them to see which one lasted longest before it broke. After having 27 pounds (hung from it), mine never did. After that I knew I wanted to do something in engineering, and I channeled that in high school by doing dual credit classes in engineering tech at Richland (Community College), and I found out I wanted to be an electrician through those programs.”