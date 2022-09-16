Watch now: Grace Van Fossan-Arnett's bequest to benefit students in need at Argenta-Oreana

ARGENTA – Philanthropy was a way of life for Grace Van Fossan-Arnett.

A 1946 graduate of Argenta High School – the district consolidated with Oreana the following year – she had known hard times in her life, and was always willing to lend her time and treasure to others.

On Friday, her family members visited Argenta-Oreana High School to give her last gift to the students there: a check for $150,000 to establish a benevolent fund to help students in need.

“I'm going to cry,” said her niece, Andrea Henthorne, who acted as spokeswoman during the presentation. “We're a crying family.”

Van Fossan-Arnett died in December and in her will, established a trust for her alma mater. Students who need equipment for sports, or can't afford a ticket to prom, for example, will be able to get that assistance.

“I can tell you nothing like this has happened in our careers,” said Superintendent Damian Jones. “When I spoke to Andrea on the phone and found out the desires of her aunt, to make sure to help those in need, you have our word that that's exactly where this money will go. Not a single penny with go to the district. What we'll do is create an activity fund. We're going to create a committee where our staff can petition to help students in need.”

And there is a real need at the school, said Principal Sean German. In the last several years, the low-income population of students has gone from about 30% to over 50%.

“When we had our first building-level meeting of the year with staff, and I said (we'll have this fund on Sept. 16), everybody was just awestruck,” German said. “We've had gifts, but nothing of this nature and in this kind of amount.”

Henthorne was joined by Van Fossan-Arnett's sister, Alice Elsea, whose 100th birthday was Sept. 16. Elsea held a photo of her parents, Raymond and Phoebe, during the presentation, dabbing at her own tears as Henthorne spoke of the family's devotion to faith and their community. Other family present included Elsea's son, Ted; her daughter, Paula Hill, Van Fossan-Arnett's niece Judy Nelson and her husband, Keith; nephew Russ Edwards, niece Lisa Gibbard, and great-niece Hilary Raymond.

“They were a humble family,” Henthorne said. “You just don't know where things can go.”

Van Fossan-Arnett grew up attending church, playing piano and organ for services, and with her sister, Betty, sang on WSOY's radio shows when the girls were young teens. She helped her father with the farming, and was crowned Basketball Queen during her senior year of high school.

She graduated from Brown's Business College in Decatur, and worked at A.E Staley Mfg. Co. (now Primient) in the personnel department. Her first husband, Dick Grady, attended law school after their marriage and at one point, Van Fossan-Arnett had to take out a bank loan to keep the bills paid so he could stay in school. Eventually, they divorced, and Van Fossan-Arnett moved to Miami, Fla.

She worked as a model and and in the gift shop of a large resort, later moving to the position of property manager for a large construction company. That job gave her the chance to travel the world.

She spent the last years of her life in Palm Springs, Calif. There, she was active in various community organizations including People Helping People, which provided financial and emotional support to those in need. She and Dr. Norman Arnett married in 2001. She died peacefully at home just shy of her 94th birthday.

“It was Aunt Grace's wish that this money be used to help students with financial challenges,” Henthorne said. “To give them a hand up, paying it forward, making a difference.”